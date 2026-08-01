Timothy McQueen

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Surry Hills

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Timothy McQueen, Aussie Team Member

About me

My name is Tim McQueen.  Along with my Business Partners, we own and operate the Aussie Home Loans office in Surry Hills. We're proud to say that we've been on Crown Street, serving our local community since 1997.  Having been in banking and finance for many years, I am happy to be a part of the Aussie Surry Hills team and of the Aussie Home Loans team nationally.  Aussie's portfolio of financial products and services has grown, so we have undertaken the necessary training to keep us up-to-date and current with these changes. We have access to some terrific tools to help us work with our clients. - RP Data Reports: A service we offer to help estimate the market value of a property. - Insurances: Aussie has access to a wide range of insurances - Landlord, Building, Contents, Automobile, and Mortgage Protection, to name just a few. - Costing Estimates: We can help you get to the ?bottom line' of what you'll need to make that purchase. We use Industry-leading software to help us help you. It allows us to look at hundreds of loans from our panel of over 20^ leading lenders in just a few minutes, helping you select the right ?fit' for your situation in terms of accessibility, rates, fees, and features.  I'm happy to have a chat with you at any stage of your home purchase journey, whether you're buying tomorrow or in a year's time. And the best thing? Appointments are free of charge! While we maintain ?regular office hours' of 9 - 5, Monday to Friday, I'm happy to meet with clients after hours or on weekends to suit their time-frames. All you need to do is ask.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Surry Hills 2010
  • Darlinghurst 2010

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: Closed

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61419274858

Email: tim.mcqueen@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61419274858

Email: tim.mcqueen@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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