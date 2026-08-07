Timothy Lewis

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Richmond

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Timothy Lewis, Aussie Team Member

About me

I have been proudly involved with Aussie since 2009, bringing years of experience and dedication to helping people achieve their property goals. Whether you’re a First Home Buyer stepping onto the property ladder, purchasing your next home, or expanding your portfolio with an investment property, I’m passionate about guiding you every step of the way.

As a proud father of two and happily married, I understand the importance of finding the right home to suit your lifestyle and future. I’m friendly, approachable, and always happy to have a chat to help educate and empower my customers, making what can sometimes feel overwhelming, a lot simpler and more enjoyable.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Bligh Park 2756
  • Hobartville 2753
  • Richmond 2753
  • Windsor 2756
  • Clarendon 2756
  • Cornwallis 2756
  • Freemans Reach 2756
  • Londonderry 2753

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61438796654

Email: timothy.lewis@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61438796654

Email: timothy.lewis@aussie.com.au

What our customers say

Tim at Aussie Richmond was outstanding. He was calm and patient with all our questions and made the process feel so much easier. Thanks Tim!

Katie Clare

10 out of 10 for Aussie Richmond! We refinanced our home loan through Aussie Richmond, after a big bank promised us the world and didn’t deliver. Tim and the team were always available to chat or to explain the process! They always kept up communication and even replied after hours with all my silly questions. So a massive thank you to Tim and the team - we settled today!! Thanks again guys and we will be referring all our family and friends to you!

Nikki Miller

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