Timothy Malysiak

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Springfield Central

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Timothy Malysiak, Aussie Team Member

About me

My name is Timothy Malysiak and I'm excited to work with you as your qualified and MFAA-accredited Broker in Aussie Springfield Central. My aspiration is to be the broker you rave about at your weekend get-togethers because I have taken the time to get to know you, and your circumstances, and provide the best solution for your loan requirements and objectives out of our panel of 20+ lenders.

Whether you're a first-home buyer, investor, or third/fourth-time buyer, the loan products available continuously change, and having me in your corner to navigate this complexity increases your chance of obtaining the right loan solution for your circumstances.

At Aussie Springfield Central we believe you are a customer for life, therefore it is never too early to make an appointment and start the discussion so I invite you to get in touch and arrange a time to meet with me. I am available during traditional business hours and outside business hours by appointment.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 1:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home

Areas I service

  • Augustine Heights 4300
  • Bellbird Park 4300
  • Brookwater 4300
  • Springfield 4300
  • Springfield Lakes 4300
  • Springfield Central 4300
  • Spring Mountain 4300

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 1:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Saturday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0400 391 063

Email: timothy.malysiak@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: 0400 391 063

Email: timothy.malysiak@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.