Timothy Walsh

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Moonee Ponds

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Timothy Walsh, Aussie Team Member

About me

As a fully accredited mortgage broker, I can help you Buy your first home Refinance your current home loan to consolidate your debts or to use equity to purchase an investment property Build your investment property portfolio

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Brunswick West 3055
  • Moonee Ponds 3039

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61432771193

Email: timothy.walsh@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61432771193

Email: timothy.walsh@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.