Tom Gallagher

Mortgage Broker - Aussie The Junction

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Tom Gallagher, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hey there, I'm Tom Gallagher! I've been in the mortgage and finance world for several years now and have helped hundreds of people just like you, to achieve their dream of owning a home, investing in property, or to get a better deal on their home loan. I have a passion for property and finance, and I'm committed to finding the perfect loan option for you, whether you're a first-time buyer or a seasoned investor.

I know that the process of securing a home loan can be intimidating, which is why I work hard to make it as easy and stress-free as possible. I'll walk you through every step, from our first chat through to the settlement of your loan.

With vast knowledge and expertise in the industry, I'm able to give you personalised advice and options that are tailored to your unique needs and goals. We partner with a wide variety of lenders, so can find you the most competitive rates and loan options available.

I am available for a chat or an appointment so please don’t hesitate to get in touch!

Mobile: 0406 457 932

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:15PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Adamstown 2289
  • Adamstown Heights 2289
  • Bar Beach 2300
  • Callaghan 2308
  • Cooks Hill 2300
  • Garden Suburb 2289
  • Highfields 2289
  • Kotara 2289

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:15PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-6:45 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-6:45 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-6:45 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-6:45 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61406457932

Email: tom.gallagher@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61406457932

Email: tom.gallagher@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.