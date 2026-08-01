Tony Feehan

I’ve been an Aussie mortgage broker since 2012 and, over that time, I’ve helped hundreds of Australians secure home loans across a wide range of needs, including first home purchases, property investment, and refinancing. With more than a decade of hands-on experience, I bring practical insight and steady guidance to what can otherwise feel like a complex process.

As your Aussie Mobile Broker, my role is simple, to find the right home loan for you. Every client’s situation is different, so I take the time to understand your goals and tailor a solution that fits your circumstances, both now and into the future. Whether you’re ready to buy immediately or just need clarity on where to start, I’m here to help.

I have access to Aussie’s extensive panel of banks and lenders, with hundreds of home loan options available. Using our market-leading loan matching technology, I’m able to compare options efficiently and identify a loan that aligns with your needs and objectives. To date, more than 300 first home buyers and property investors have trusted me to help them purchase their homes, and when you include the many refinance solutions I’ve delivered, that experience quickly adds up.

It’s normal to feel excited and, at the same time, a little overwhelmed when buying or refinancing a property. There are many decisions to make, and that’s why having a broker who listens, explains clearly, and advocates for you matters. My focus is on making the process straightforward and ensuring you feel informed and confident at every step.

Why choose me

I’m a fully qualified mortgage broker holding a Diploma of Mortgage and Finance and I’m accredited with the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA). With more than a decade of industry experience, I’ve supported first home buyers, upgraders, investors, and refinancers in achieving their property goals.

Whether you’re purchasing your first home, moving to your next one, investing, or reviewing your existing loan, I’ll guide you through the process and help you make informed decisions with confidence.

I’d be delighted to be your mortgage broker. Best of all, my service comes at no cost to you.

Get in touch today on 0412 316 664 or email tony.feehan@aussie.com.au so we can discuss your property goals and map out a clear action plan to help you get there.