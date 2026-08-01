Tony Gross

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Tony Gross, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am a Senior Mortgage Broker with Aussie Home Loans that has over 15 years experience in property and mortgages as well as other financial products. When you deal with me, you can be assured that you are with someone who has extensive knowledge of financial products and is looking out for your best interests. I offer Appointments at a time that suits you and explain everything you need to know. If you have signed a Contract and are seeking quick Formal Approvals or are wanting a loan Pre-Approval before you start your search for a property, I can advise you on all your options.

The Aussie application portal and mobile app allows you to sign-in and securely book appointments and provide me with all the information I require to quickly advise you on your finance options and submit an application on your behalf when you are ready. I am with you for the entire home loan journey, before, during and after settlement. Click on the Book An Appointment button below or call me now on 0400 005 455 for a no obligation discussion.

You can also download the Aussie App to check interest rates, property prices, your credit score and much more.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61400005455

Email: tony.gross@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61400005455

Email: tony.gross@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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