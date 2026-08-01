Tony Lee

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Tony Lee, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am passionate about helping people achieve their financial and home ownership goals. My strong commitment to both Aussie and my clients has earned me a respected reputation within the industry.

With over 25 years of experience as a Senior Mortgage Broker, I bring deep industry knowledge and a client-first approach to every interaction. I pride myself on delivering exceptional service and am best known for my honest, transparent, and trustworthy advice.

I am available to meet with clients across Sydney and offer flexible appointments to suit your schedule. Like all Aussie Brokers, I provide an obligation-free consultation to discuss your home loan needs and help you find the right solution.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Commercial Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: By Appointment

Tuesday: By Appointment

Wednesday: By Appointment

Thursday: By Appointment

Friday: By Appointment

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61414338688

Email: tony.lee@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61414338688

Email: tony.lee@aussie.com.au

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