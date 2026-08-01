Tony Power

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Hampton

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Tony Power, Aussie Team Member

About me

As a leading mortgage broker in Hampton, in the heart of Bayside, Melbourne, I am dedicated to offering personalised home loan solutions tailored to your needs. My extensive experience of 40 years in the finance industry ensures you receive expert guidance through every stage of the home loan process- from understanding how much you can borrow to calculating your repayments and efficiently lodging your home loan application.

I am a fully accredited Aussie Home Loans Franchisee and specialise in helping both property buyers and property investors. Whether you’re interested in splitting loans, exploring partial fixed/variable rates, or maximising your investment potential with minimal outlay, I offer expert advice and solutions tailored for the Bayside community.

My background includes 25 years with Esanda Finance, culminating in my role as National Manager Road Transport and positions with Holden Leasing & Custom Fleet where I developed specialised products for SME’s. With my comprehensive knowledge in Commercial & Personal Finance I offer assistance with Personal Loans for cars and also Asset and Equipment Finance for Bayside small to medium business owners - just like us here at Aussie Hampton.

Choose a Mortgage Broker who understands the unique needs of the Bayside area.

Contact me today to secure the best home loan and commercial finance option available in Hampton and beyond.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 2:00AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Hampton 3188
  • Sandringham 3191
  • Highett 3190

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 2:00AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61449954294

Email: tony.power@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61449954294

Email: tony.power@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.