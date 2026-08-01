Tony Zappia

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Craigieburn

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Tony Zappia, Aussie Team Member

About me

Ciao, I’m Tony from Aussie Craigieburn.

With 13 years as a broker with Aussie and more than 23 years of previous experience in banking, I bring a wealth of industry knowledge and practical lending experience to every client conversation.

I assist clients with all areas of residential lending, including first home purchases, refinancing, investment lending, upgrading, and construction loans. I particularly enjoy helping self-employed clients navigate the lending process, especially when their financial situation is more complex than a standard PAYG application.

Construction lending is another area I know well, having helped many clients build their homes over the years. I work closely with clients to guide them through lender requirements, progress payments, timelines, and the various stages of the construction process, helping make the journey feel organised and less overwhelming.

I pride myself on being thorough, reliable, and highly diligent in my work. I understand how important communication and attention to detail are throughout the finance process, and I’m committed to ensuring my clients feel informed, supported, and looked after every step of the way.

As someone fluent in both English and Italian, I enjoy helping clients communicate comfortably and confidently throughout the lending process.

With access to a panel of 25+ lenders, I compare a range of loan options to help find a lending solution tailored to your goals while making the experience as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Craigieburn 3064
  • Greenvale 3059

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61408773392

Email: tony.zappia@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61408773392

Email: tony.zappia@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Thanks Tony from Aussie home loans Craigieburn for looking after me for the second time. Same as the first time Great communication explains everything to you clearly so you understand and makes the process very easy. always willing to take my calls at any time day or night even on weekends thanks again Tony. Highly recommend using him.

Leigh T.

Tony is very professional and knows his industry very well. This is the 3rd or 4th time Tony has helped me out with finance and I would not go anywhere else. He is very prompt to respond to emails& calls and is pleasant to deal with.

Maciej C.

It’s just always an easy and efficient process with Tony Zappia. Always extremely happy with his service and wouldn’t go anywhere else, recommend him to all my family and friends. Thank you.

Tania D.C.

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.