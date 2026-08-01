Tracey Hammond

About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Deposit Bonds
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
- Travel Loans
Areas I service
- Mosman 2088
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
I had a pleasure working with Tracey on refinancing my existing home loan. Tracey's knowledge, support and expertise got me the exact outcome that I wanted, and I am pleased to say I had my application approved in a record time. Throughout the process the communication was seamless, and I was kept up to date with the next steps. Tracey even took time to message me while I was out of country to notify me about the progress of my application. I am looking forward to be working with Tracey again in the future. She is truly amazing and I cannot thank her enough!
Anastasia T.
What an easy experience! Tracey your communication on the mortgage process was nothing but exemplary! You made one of the biggest decisions of my life easy, smooth and you provided great options and a really great conversation about what I could do in terms of structuring. I would recommend Tracey time and time again! Thank you thank you thank you!
Emily B.
I couldn't recommend Tracey at Aussie Mosman enough! My partner and I were buying our first home, and had no idea how anything worked. Tracey happily and patiently walked us through every step of the process, and secured us the best mortgage for our situation. She went above and beyond at every opportunity to put us at ease and to help us secure a home. We appreciate all her hard work and expertise. You won't regret working with her.
Ellie H.