Travis Harley

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Upper Mount Gravatt

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Travis Harley, Aussie Team Member

About me

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:45PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Nathan 4111
  • Holland Park West 4121
  • Mount Gravatt 4122
  • Upper Mount Gravatt 4122
  • Wishart 4122
  • Griffith University 4111
  • Toohey Forest Conservation Park 4111

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:45PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 7:00 AM-10:30 PM

Tuesday: 7:00 AM-10:30 PM

Wednesday: 7:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-10:30 PM

Friday: 7:00 AM-10:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0422 018 402

Email: travis.harley@aussie.com.au

Phone: 0422 018 402

Email: travis.harley@aussie.com.au

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