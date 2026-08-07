About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Castaways Beach 4567
- Coolum Beach 4573
- Marcoola 4564
- Marcus Beach 4573
- Mount Coolum 4573
- Mount Coolum National Park 4573
- Mudjimba 4564
- Noosa National Park 4573
Monday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM
Tuesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM
Wednesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM
Thursday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM
Friday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Trevor Ryan always goes above and beyond when we ask for his assistance. We have a great relationship with him. We have been with Trevor since our first home purchase over 10 years ago. His service is very much appreciated.
Elizabeth A.
Huge thanks to Trevor and his team at Coolum. They have handled my refinance with absolute professionalism. From start to finish we were kept informed of the process and it all went exactly as we were told, no surprises! I can't thank them enough for helping take the stress out of the process. They are a polished professional team, always happy to help and explain everything that was happening. After unsuccessfully dealing with other brokers on the Sunshine Coast, Trevor and his team were a breath of fresh air. Thanks Trev and the team we can not recommend you highly enough.
Steven S.
Unquestionably, Trevor and his team have the knowledge, experience and guidance to point you in the right direction. Being an active investor himself within the property market gave us the confidence we were in the right place for our purchase. Thank you Trevor and your team, until next time we meet for our next purchase.
Graham S.