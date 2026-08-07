Trevor Ryan

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Coolum

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Trevor Ryan, Aussie Team Member

About me

I have been with Aussie for the past 21 years. After starting out as an Aussie mobile broker I started our successful franchise store, Aussie Coolum in 2017. Over the years I have been honoured to receive various awards, including top national broker for Aussie and top Qld broker for many years running. Aussie Coolum as a store has also been recognised for several Aussie awards over the years.

My years of experience and knowledge means that I can often get a loan through where other less experienced brokers may struggle. I have access to a wide range of lenders and by knowing the ins and outs of the industry I will always be able to match you and your circumstances to the right loan.

I am lucky to have a great team working with me at Aussie Coolum. There will always be someone here to take your call and help you through every stage of the loan process. Our goal is to have the process be as simple and stress free as possible. We deal with a wide variety of loans ranging from buying your first home, to refinancing, land and construction loans, preapprovals, and even asset finance.

Our appointments are free so you can come in just for a chat - or if you are ready to get a loan right now we can get started. I can help you at whatever stage you are at - just give me a call on 0411 211 401 or 07 5446 2480 or you can send me an email at trevor.ryan@aussie.com.au.

News articles on Trevor Ryan:

- https://www.kochiesbusinessbuilders.com.au/helping-aussies-finance-their-dream-home-is-all-in-a-days-work-for-trevor-ryan/

- https://www.sunshinecoastdaily.com.au/news/coolum-mobile-mortgage-broker-takes-out-top-prize-/2865258/

- https://www.theadviser.com.au/features/people/33730-broker-spotlight-trevor-ryan-aussie-home-loans

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Castaways Beach 4567
  • Coolum Beach 4573
  • Marcoola 4564
  • Marcus Beach 4573
  • Mount Coolum 4573
  • Mount Coolum National Park 4573
  • Mudjimba 4564
  • Noosa National Park 4573

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +6 1411211401

Email: trevor.ryan@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +6 1411211401

Email: trevor.ryan@aussie.com.au

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What our customers say

Trevor Ryan always goes above and beyond when we ask for his assistance. We have a great relationship with him. We have been with Trevor since our first home purchase over 10 years ago. His service is very much appreciated.

Elizabeth A.

Huge thanks to Trevor and his team at Coolum. They have handled my refinance with absolute professionalism. From start to finish we were kept informed of the process and it all went exactly as we were told, no surprises! I can't thank them enough for helping take the stress out of the process. They are a polished professional team, always happy to help and explain everything that was happening. After unsuccessfully dealing with other brokers on the Sunshine Coast, Trevor and his team were a breath of fresh air. Thanks Trev and the team we can not recommend you highly enough.

Steven S.

Unquestionably, Trevor and his team have the knowledge, experience and guidance to point you in the right direction. Being an active investor himself within the property market gave us the confidence we were in the right place for our purchase. Thank you Trevor and your team, until next time we meet for our next purchase.

Graham S.

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