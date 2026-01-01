Trevor Whittall

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Trevor Whittall, Aussie Team Member

About me

Would you like someone to work for you to check and find you options to make the home owning process easy? Someone to ensure you are receiving support for your existing home loan? With access to a panel of over 20 leading lenders, I can certainly help you with the above. I will help you every step of the way and guide you through the process, give me a call to book a free appointment.

Let's talk

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Monday: 9:00 AM-7:00 AM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Sunday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Phone: +61430055566

Email: trevor.whittall@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61430055566

Email: trevor.whittall@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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