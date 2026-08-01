Trina Farren-Price

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Trina Farren-Price, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, I'm Trina Farren-Price and I've been an Aussie Mortgage Adviser since 2003 with experience as a Mortgage Broker since 2000. I am a Senior Broker with Aussie and hold a Diploma in Finance and Mortgage Broking Management. I am fully licensed and accredited with the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) to write both residential and commercial property loans. In the comfort of your home we can compare hundreds of loans from our panel of leading lenders enabling you to painlessly choose the right home loan product for your individual circumstances and needs. Whether your loan is for your first home, an investment or commercial property or whether your needs include line of credit or an interest only facility or a construction loan, we have great products to suit your requirements. Following settlement I remain at your service for the life of your loan to address any queries you may have or to handle any future variations you may require should your circumstances change. And, should you require general home insurance,a personal loan or mortgage protection insurance I can also provide these services. I specialise in: Commercial Property Loans - At Aussie we offer very competitive interest rates for purchase of commercial, industrial or retail property or refinance of commercial property loans. I am commercially accredited and experienced in commercial property loans. Modular Home Loans -Selected lenders will provide conditional approval for these homes to be constructed off-site with settlement once the home is permanently affixed to the site with services connected and certificate of occupancy issued. We are now able to offer a progress payment to the builder once the home is permanently affixed to the site and all services connected.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61411411662

Email: trina.farren-price@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61411411662

Email: trina.farren-price@aussie.com.au

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ANZ
Aussie
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ING
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