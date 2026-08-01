Patricia Bowen

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Patricia Bowen, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi There! I'm Trish your local mortgage expert.   Why use a mortgage broker?   My answer is simple; My aim is to assist you in achieving your home loan goals and to make these into reality.   I have a passion for helping others with a strong customer ethos in any situation whether this be to purchase your first home to refinancing to save for that special something.   What are you waiting for? Book an appointment with me today! Best of all, it's at no cost to you.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61412258799

Email: trish.bowen@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61412258799

Email: trish.bowen@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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