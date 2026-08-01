Welcome, I'm Tristram Dods, an experienced mortgage broker with Aussie Mitcham servicing Mitcham, Donvale and the surrounding areas. I don't just work locally but I'm always just around the corner for home loan assistance at our store at 543 Whitehorse Road Mitcham. It's easy for me to meet you, at the Aussie Mitcham store or at a place and time that is convenient for you in Melbourne.

I am a fully qualified Credit Advisor with the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) and have over 20 years experience in the finance industry, which means the mortgage broking service you receive from me is professional, timely, and completely confidential.

Being an Equipment Finance broker and Business Banker previously, I enjoy working through payslips and tax returns of all payg industries and self-employed customers with my clients to ensure we're maximising their options. Don’t forget that my Melbourne mortgage broker appointments with you are FREE!

So, give me a call to arrange an appointment. As an Aussie Home Loans Mortgage Broker, I bring all of our lending tools with me including Aussie Home Loans' state of the art Platform software. Platform is Aussie Home Loans' unique mortgage broking home loan comparison software that is constantly updated with the latest rates and loan offers from a range of lenders including the BIG 4 banks daily. This ensures you don't miss out on any new Melbourne rates or special deals from the mortgage lenders we represent. We also have an amazing phone App or either iPhone or android that you will love! Ask me for the link and a demonstration of how it works.

After filling in an application, as an Aussie Home Loans Mortgage Broker, I can help you arrange a letter of Pre-approval from the lender you have selected. This conditional approval, many Melbourne customers find, can give you an edge when negotiating your best deal with Melbourne real estate agents. Our Melbourne mortgage broking team will follow up the valuation and loan with the lender for you and advise you as soon as your application has attained unconditional home loan approval and finally settled when you get keys!

It's important that your home loan application experience; is as painless and stress-free as possible while ensuring that you achieve the right home loan for your needs. The Aussie Home Loans business is built on repeat and referral business and I'm proud to acknowledge that Melbourne customer satisfaction is our highest priority.