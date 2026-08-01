Umut Ersezer

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Umut Ersezer, Aussie Team Member

About me

As a dedicated home loan specialist, I take pride in delivering a seamless and responsive customer service experience, where clear and consistent communication is always a top priority. I’m passionate about helping individuals and families navigate the home loan process with confidence by providing expert guidance, insightful advice, and the right tools to support informed decision-making.

With a strong focus on both people and data, I combine personalized service with analytical insights to offer tailored mortgage solutions that align with my clients’ financial goals. Whether you're a first-time homebuyer, refinancing, or investing in property, I’m committed to making the lending process as smooth, transparent, and stress-free as possible.

Book a free consultation with me today to look over your home loan needs.

How will you benefit from working with me?

✓ I will do the legwork for you, researching products on the market from the thousands available.

✓ I have access to over 20 leading lenders, including the big banks, to ensure you get the right loan for you.

✓ I will provide ongoing support for the life of your loan and conduct annual home loan health checks.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61437365307

Email: umut.ersezer@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61437365307

Email: umut.ersezer@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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