Valerie Francisco

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Valerie Francisco, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am a successful senior Aussie Mortgage Advisor with several years of vast experience and knowledge. You can have comfort in the fact that you are dealing with the right broker available to you in the residential mortgage market. For YOU, this means:- A - A free appointment at a convenient time that suits YOU U - Uncertainty taken out of the equation just for YOU S - Software that ensures YOU get the ideal deal S - Service, great administration support for YOU I - Invaluable YOU deal with 1 person who knows the process E - Excellent info for YOU to make an informed choice I look forward to speaking with YOU:- Mobile:- 0402 134 364 Email:- valerie.francisco@eaussie.com.au

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:15PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:15PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61402134364

Email: valerie.francisco@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61402134364

Email: valerie.francisco@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
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