Welcome to Aussie Home Loans Carlton

Aussie Home Loans Carlton has proudly served the community for over 20 years. Originally established by long-standing brokers Peter Febbo and Ray Zahra, the business has built a reputation for trusted advice, strong client relationships, and consistent results. Both Peter and Ray remain integral to the business today, continuing to support new and returning clients alike.

Now, under the leadership of John Magnone an award-winning broker and Franchisee who also leads the successful Aussie Home Loans South Morang store Aussie Carlton is set to reach new heights. With expanded resources, a growing team, and renewed focus, we are committed to helping even more clients in Carlton and surrounding areas achieve their property goals.

Helping First Home Buyers

Buying your first home is one of life’s biggest milestones. At Aussie Carlton, we guide you through the entire journey with clear explanations and regular updates so you feel confident every step of the way.

Our brokers are experts in navigating government incentives like the First Home Owner Grant and can even assist with the application paperwork. Plus, with access to RP Data, we can provide detailed insights into the property you’re considering.

Supporting Property Investors

Whether you’re just starting out or already building a diverse portfolio, Aussie Carlton can help you unlock the right finance solution. We understand the unique challenges that new investors face, while experienced investors often need tailored, more complex lending strategies.

We’ll align your loan structure with your investment goals and connect you with lenders that suit your strategy — maximising your borrowing power and long-term outcomes.

Why Choose Aussie Home Loans Carlton?

For more than two decades, our Carlton store has been a cornerstone of the local community. Many of our clients have returned to us year after year and recommended us to their family and friends because of the personalised service and results delivered by Peter and Ray, who continue to support the business today.

Now, with John Magnone’s leadership, we are combining the heritage and trust of Aussie Carlton with the energy and proven success of Aussie South Morang. This partnership brings together local expertise, award-winning recognition, and a wider support team to ensure clients get the very best service and outcomes.

We don’t just do residential lending. Our team also offers commercial lending services for non-residential purchases like offices, warehouses, and shops, with brokers accredited in commercial finance.

With access to over 25 lenders, we can help you compare loan products, find competitive specials, and match you with the right solution — even if your circumstances are outside the box (casual employment, self-employed income, or unique deposit structures).

We also offer quick, no-obligation home loan health checks to ensure your current loan remains competitive.

Why Carlton?

Carlton is one of Melbourne’s most vibrant inner-city suburbs, blending historic terrace homes with modern apartment living. Its proximity to the CBD, the University of Melbourne, and Melbourne’s leading hospitals makes it a hotspot for both home buyers and investors.

Our local expertise means we understand the unique dynamics of the Carlton market, from first-home buyers looking to get a foot into a tightly held suburb, to investors taking advantage of high rental demand from students and professionals.

Whether it’s navigating inner-city lending quirks (like smaller apartment sizes or mixed-use zoning) or structuring finance for future growth, our team knows the ins and outs of the Carlton property market.