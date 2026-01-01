Aussie Frankston

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Frankston, Aussie Store

About us

Aussie Frankston is a locally owned mortgage brokerage led by franchisee Steve and senior broker Kristina Demostheni — a team with strong financial, lending, and credit‑analysis backgrounds. We help clients across Frankston and the Mornington Peninsula secure smarter home loan solutions through personalised guidance and access to hundreds of loan options from major banks and specialist lenders.

We specialise in home loans, refinancing, first‑home buyer lending, investment loans, complex lending, commercial finance, and SMSF property loans. Whether you’re self‑employed, expanding your investment portfolio, purchasing through an SMSF, or reviewing your current rate, we provide clear, strategic lending advice tailored to your goals.

With deep industry experience and a genuine commitment to local clients, Steve and Kristina make the lending process simple, transparent, and stress‑free — from application to settlement.

Book your free home loan health check today and discover how much you could save.

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas we service

  • Frankston 3199

    Let's talk

    Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

    Book an appointment

    Monday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

    Tuesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

    Wednesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

    Thursday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

    Friday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

    Saturday: By Appointment

    Sunday: By Appointment

    Phone: 03 9787 8488

    Fax: 03 9781 3750

    Follow:

    Aussie Frankston

    465 Nepean Hwy, Frankston, VIC 3199

    Phone: 03 9787 8488

    Fax: 03 9781 3750

    Follow:

    What our customers say

    Great experience! Thank you Kris and the team for being so helpful!

    Sian Dirscoll ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Google Review

    As a first home buyer I had absolutely no clue and found the process daunting, but Kristina was always patient, explained things in a way that actually made sense, and never made me feel silly for asking questions. She kept everything moving and checked in along the way, which really helped take the pressure off. It can be an overwhelming process navigating banks, conveyancer and agents but having Kristina there made a huge difference. I felt supported the entire time and knew she had my best interests in mind.

    Jess Lane ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Google Review

    We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

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    **Not all lenders are available through all brokers.