Aussie Glen Waverley

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Glen Waverley, Aussie Store

About us

Mortgage Broker Glen Waverley | Home Loans, Refinancing & Investment Loans

Looking for an experienced mortgage broker in Glen Waverley? Aussie Glen Waverley, conveniently located at Waverley Gardens Shopping Centre, Mulgrave, is your trusted local mortgage broker, helping clients across Glen Waverley, Mulgrave and the wider Waverley region secure the right home loan and finance solutions.

With more than 30 years of combined experience, mortgage brokers Chris Hargreaves and Darren Cockburn have helped hundreds of first home buyers, growing families, property investors and business owners achieve their property and financial goals.

Whether you're searching for a mortgage broker near me, home loans near me, refinancing, investment loans, first home buyer loans, or business finance, our experienced team will guide you through every step of the lending process.

Home Loan Solutions Tailored to You

At Aussie Glen Waverley, we know every borrower has unique financial goals and circumstances. That's why we take the time to understand your needs before comparing a wide range of lending options to find a solution that suits your budget and long-term objectives.

We can help with:

  • Home loans

  • First home buyer loans

  • Refinancing existing home loans

  • Investment property loans

  • Construction loans

  • Business and commercial finance

  • Asset finance

  • Debt consolidation

  • Self-employed home loans

Access Hundreds of Home Loans

As fully accredited mortgage brokers and proud members of the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), we have access to hundreds of home loan products from Australia's leading banks and lenders.

Rather than approaching one bank, we compare multiple lenders on your behalf to help find a competitive loan that matches your financial situation and borrowing goals.

Flexible Lending Solutions

Not every borrower fits traditional lending criteria. If you're self-employed, have complex income, are rebuilding your financial position, or don't currently have all the required documentation, our experienced mortgage brokers can help develop a strategy to improve your borrowing options now or in the future.

Why Choose Aussie Glen Waverley?

  • Over 30 years of combined mortgage broking experience

  • Access to hundreds of home loan products from leading lenders

  • Personalised lending advice tailored to your circumstances

  • Honest, transparent and customer-focused service

  • Support from application through to settlement and beyond

  • Convenient appointments in our office or via secure video consultation

Book Your Free Mortgage Appointment

If you're looking for a trusted mortgage broker in Glen Waverley, Mulgrave or the surrounding Waverley region, Aussie Glen Waverley is here to help.

Whether you're buying your first home, refinancing, investing or growing your property portfolio, we'll help you compare home loans and find a finance solution that works for you.

Contact Aussie Glen Waverley today to book your free appointment and discover how our experienced mortgage brokers can help you achieve your property goals.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Glen Waverley 3150

    Let's talk

    Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

    Book an appointment

    Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Saturday: 9:00 AM-1:00 PM

    Sunday: Closed

    Phone: 03 - 95600210

    Fax: 03 - 95600309

    Follow:

    Aussie Glen Waverley

    Waverley Gardens Shopping Centre Shop 35, 271 Police Road, Mulgrave, VIC 3170

    Phone: 03 - 95600210

    Fax: 03 - 95600309

    Follow:

    We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

    AMP
    ANZ
    Aussie
    Bankwest
    BOQ
    CBA
    HSBC
    ING
    Suncorp
    Westpac
    Compare more lenders

    **Not all lenders are available through all brokers.