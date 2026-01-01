Aussie Hawthorn

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Hawthorn, Aussie Store

About us

At Aussie Hawthorn, we're passionate about helping Australians achieve their property goals through expert advice, tailored lending solutions, and exceptional service. Combining decades of finance and banking experience, we've helped hundreds of clients secure home loans, refinance existing lending, and build successful property portfolios.

Based in Hawthorn and servicing clients Australia-wide, we work with first-home buyers, upgraders, refinancers, investors, and self-employed borrowers. With access to a wide panel of lenders and deep industry knowledge, we take the time to understand your goals and recommend lending strategies that suit both your current needs and long-term plans.

Our team brings together experience from major Australian banks, management of a substantial loan portfolio, and a proven track record of delivering outstanding client outcomes. We pride ourselves on making the lending process simple, transparent, and stress-free through clear communication, honest advice, and responsive service.

Whether you're purchasing your first home, growing your investment portfolio, or exploring refinancing opportunities, we're committed to helping you navigate the process with confidence and achieve the best possible outcome.

Mobile and virtual appointments available, making it easy to get expert mortgage advice wherever you are in Australia.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas we service

  • Hawthorn 3122
  • Kew 3101

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: 0426 221 367

Aussie Hawthorn

28 Freshwater Place, Southbank, VIC 3006

Phone: 0426 221 367

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.