Aussie Point Cook

We're your local Aussie Home Loans mortgage brokers, servicing the Point Cook and surrounding areas (Sanctuary Lakes, Seabrook, Hoppers Crossing, Williams Landing, Laverton, Altona Meadows & Altona).

If you’re a First Home Buyer, looking to buy an investment property or wanting to refinance you'll need to weigh up the financial benefits against the costs and risks involved.

We'll help you understand the pros and cons so you can make an informed decision.

How quick is it to find your loan?

In a few minutes, our mortgage brokers we can compare hundreds of loans to find the loan that suits you best from our panel of lenders.

First Home Buyers

As your local home loan specialists, we can help you get into your dream home sooner.

We go over the deposit you need to cover the purchase price as well as the costs. What your borrowing capacity is and confirm the loan repayment is within your comfort zone? As well we will cover off on what Government Grants and Schemes are you eligible for, such as the First Home Owners Grant, the Australian Government 5% Deposit Scheme and we assist in filling out and processing the forms for you

First time investors keen to make the most of it.

Investors are reassessing due to recent tax changes and the current market. Rising rental prices, limited vacancies, competitive interest rates and relatively stable property prices all spell good news for those wanting to climb the property ladder. To create wealth through investment first time investors, need to do their homework.

A few points to consider when looking to buy an investment property, include:

Suburb reputation and location e.g. close to the city, waterways, and parks.

Proximity to transport, shops, cafes and other entertainment.

Proximity to child minding facilities, schools, or other educations institutions.

If it needs any repairs or renovations now or in future, for tenant's comfort and for resale.

If it is a unit, the trustworthiness of strata and the sinking fund level.

The type of neighbors.

Infrastructure planned for the area.

How can I use the equity I've built up in my home?

As you pay off your home loan your debt decreases and over the years the value of your property may increase. If you find yourself in this situation, as many living in the local area do, you may have equity which you can draw upon for a range of reasons. These can include investing in property, upgrading to a bigger home, or renovating your existing home.

The home loan that you first took out when you purchased your current home loan may have been right for your situation at the time. However, with so many new products entering the market all the time, you'll want to make sure your home loan is still working hard for you into the future.

Reassessing your situation will give you peace of mind that you are either doing the right thing by your finances or need to make changes.

Thought about refinancing ahead of further rate changes?

Rising interest rates will impact minimum repayments for variable rate home loan borrowers and could make budgeting a challenge, which is why moving to another loan may save money, time and stress. Regularly reassessing your circumstances provides peace of mind or highlights the need to make changes.

What can we assist with?

Home Loans for property purchases (First Home Buyers, Repeat Home Buyers & Investors)

Mortgage Broking of Refinances

Land Loans

Construction Loans

Commercial Lending Mortgage Broker services

Small Business Loans

Life, Home and Car Insurance

Car and Asset Finance

Why choose Aussie?

-Aussie Point Cook has been established in the area since 2014.

All of our brokers are accredited with the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia

Our business is focused on you. Our clients are very important to us and our goal is to exceed our client's expectations in service standards and professionalism. Shopping around now can pay off in the long run!

As your local mortgage broker, we can meet with you in person or by video call 7 days a week.

We're flexible with our home loan appointments: