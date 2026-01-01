Aussie South Morang

Welcome to Aussie Home Loans South Morang

Aussie Home Loans South Morang is home to a team of expert mortgage brokers, fully accredited by the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia. With years of experience, we’ve built strong, long-term relationships and supported clients through every stage of life — from buying their first home to upgrading, renovating, or expanding an investment portfolio.

We pride ourselves on delivering personalised service that takes the stress out of securing the right home loan.

Helping First Home Buyers

Buying your first home can feel overwhelming. We’ll clearly explain each step and keep you updated from pre-approval through to settlement. We’ll also guide you through government incentives like the First Home Owner Grant and can assist with completing and lodging the paperwork.

As one of the few broker groups with access to RP Data, we can provide detailed insights into the property you’re considering.

Supporting Property Investors

Whether it’s your first investment or you’re managing a growing portfolio, we’ll help structure the right finance. New investors often need extra guidance; experienced investors may need more sophisticated lending to maximise borrowing capacity and long-term growth.

We’ll align lenders and loan structures to your investment strategy and goals.

Why Choose Aussie Home Loans South Morang?

Our strong presence in the South Morang community speaks for itself. Clients return to us and refer family and friends because of our consistent service and expertise.

Alongside residential lending, we offer commercial solutions for non-residential purchases such as shops, warehouses, and offices (with commercially accredited brokers available).

With access to 25+ lenders, we’ll help you compare a wide range of loan products, spot current specials, and find options tailored to your situation — whether you’re casually employed, self-employed, or working with a non-standard deposit.

We also provide quick home-loan health checks to ensure your current loan remains competitive.

We’re open Monday to Friday, with after-hours by appointment. Call us on (03) 9407 1960 to book.

Our Team

John Magnone — Franchisee

📧 John.Magnone@aussie.com.au

📞 [0416 419 430] (or call the store on (03) 9407 1960) John Magnone | Mortgage Broker in South Morang, VIC | Aussie Home Loans

Amy Bester — Senior Mortgage Broker

📧 Amy.Bester@aussie.com.au

📞 [0452 619 430] (or call the store on (03) 9407 1960) Amy Bester | Mortgage Broker in South Morang, VIC | Aussie Home Loans

Ahmad Raza — Mortgage Broker

📧 Ahmad.Raza@aussie.com.au

📞 [0433 449 298] (or call the store on (03) 9407 1960)Ahmad Raza | Mortgage Broker in South Morang, VIC | Aussie Home Loans