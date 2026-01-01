Aussie Werribee

At Aussie Home Loans Werribee, we’re passionate about helping you find the ideal home loan from our extensive panel of lenders. Rather than navigating through multiple providers on your own, we streamline the process to make it more efficient, ensuring you get the best deal possible. We offer a broad range of home loan solutions to suit your needs, whether you're a first-time homebuyer, looking to refinance, or investing in property.

Our Services

If you’re new to the property market, we’ll guide you every step of the way—from securing pre-approval to settlement. We can help you navigate the First Home Guarantee Scheme and the First Homeowner’s Grant, ensuring you can take advantage of the benefits that could be available to you.

If refinancing is your goal, we offer thorough guidance to help you evaluate the pros and cons, to help you make a well-informed decision that could result in immediate and long-term savings. Additionally, we can assist with debt consolidation, streamlining multiple debts into a simple repayment.

For property investors, whether you are just starting or expanding your portfolio, our team can offer their expertise on loan structures that could best suit your investment strategy. We also assist in unlocking equity from your existing properties, making it easier to grow your portfolio.

We’re also experts in finding you financing for new home constructions, to help make the process of buying land and building your dream home smooth and straightforward. Additionally, we offer flexible loan options for properties purchased through Self-Managed Super Funds (SMSF) and commercial loans for businesses, including retail spaces, warehouses, and offices.

Why Choose Aussie?

Aussie Home Loans is a trusted industry leader, having been named The Adviser’s 'Top Brokerage' in 2021 for the 9th consecutive year. All our brokers are accredited by the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), ensuring professional guidance you can rely on. Our easy-to-use platform lets you access loan calculators, upload documents, and track your loan progress in real time and above all, we’re dedicated to providing a professional and customer-focused experience, aiming to exceed your expectations every step of the way.

Get in Touch Today

We’re available seven days a week for phone or online consultations, offering flexible meeting options. Our office is open Monday to Friday, but we can arrange appointments outside of regular hours if needed. Virtual meetings via phone or Microsoft Teams are also available for your convenience.

Ready to find the right home loan? Contact our friendly team today.

We look forward to helping you achieve your property goals.