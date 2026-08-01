Vicki Hanna

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Christies Beach

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Vicki Hanna, Aussie Team Member

About me

Vicki Hanna Aussie Christies Beach- Franchise Principal Shop 11, 50 Esplanade, Christies Beach SA 5165 I LOVE and am very passionate about property and creating wealth. I am a fully accredited member of the MFAA (Mortgage Finance Association of Australia) and hold a Certificate IV in Financial Services and Mortgage Broking. I have held an active interest in the Finance and Real Estate Industry since 1994 when, at the age of 21 I purchased my first home. I have since then purchased several investment properties, built the home I reside in and am currently sub dividing a piece of land, to continue my investment goals. This has been achievable by using my existing equity to obtain new investments. As I have experienced firsthand the processes that take place, this has enabled me to gain a true understanding of how important customer service is from the very beginning until the end. As your Aussie Mortgage Advisor, I will make your experience as rewarding and stress-free as possible and will be available each step along the way.  I look forward to hearing from you and can be contacted at anytime on 0402 787 326 or 08 81866189 during business hours.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 1:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Morphett Vale 5162
  • Christies Beach 5165
  • Christie Downs 5164
  • Christies Beach North 5065
  • Hackham 5163
  • Hackham West 5163
  • Huntfield Heights 5163
  • Lonsdale 5160

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 1:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Closed

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61402787326

Email: vicki.hanna@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61402787326

Email: vicki.hanna@aussie.com.au

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