Vince Raso

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Vince Raso, Aussie Team Member

About me

I joined Aussie in December 2002 and have quickly become one of the senior brokers at Aussie. I was voted Rookie of the Year in 2003 for Victoria/Tasmania - which is one of my greatest achievements with Aussie. Aussie provides industry training and we are fully competent in our search for the right loan that suits the needs of borrowers.  I'm now in my 14th year at Aussie. In 2009 I achieved another milestone, whereby I was recognised as the recipient of the most customer commendations of any broker in Victoria/Tasmania. I hope I can be of service to you as I have to many happy borrowers already.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61414397636

Email: vince.raso@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61414397636

Email: vince.raso@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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