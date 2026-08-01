Vu Du

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Sunshine

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Vu Du, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, my name is Vu and I am a Senior Mortgage Broker and the franchisee at Aussie Home Loans in Sunshine, Victoria. I’m a fully qualified Credit Advisor with the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), and together with my team, we bring over 35 years of combined experience in the finance industry.

I’m passionate about helping people secure the right home loan, whether you're buying your first home, upgrading, or investing. I specialise in working with medical professionals, self-employed clients, and anyone needing guidance through the complex lending process. I can help you understand your borrowing power, compare hundreds of loans from major and non-major lenders (including the Big 4 banks), and secure pre-approval to give you confidence in your property search.

At your appointment, I also offer a free CoreLogic property report to give you valuable insights into local market trends. All appointments are free and can be held in-person at our Sunshine Marketplace office or via phone, whichever suits you best.

In addition to residential lending, my team is fully accredited for commercial finance, so we can also assist with business purchases, commercial property loans, or start-up funding.

 I pride myself on delivering exceptional customer service, and I'm proud to have earned over 100 five-star reviews from happy clients who value my personalised support, clear communication, and commitment to making the loan process as smooth as possible.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Braybrook 3019
  • Maidstone 3012
  • Sunshine 3020
  • Sunshine North 3020
  • Tottenham 3012

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61402844279

Email: vu.du@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61402844279

Email: vu.du@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.