Aussie Claremont

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Claremont, Aussie Store

About us

Your local Aussie brokers servicing Claremont and surrounding suburbs. We genuinely get a kick out of helping customers, every time! Whether it be for your first home, dream property, refinancing for a better deal or investing for the future.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal

Areas we service

  • Dalkeith 6009
  • Claremont 6010
  • Mount Claremont 6010
  • Swanbourne 6010
  • Claremont North 6010
  • Nedlands 6009

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 08 6114 6124

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Aussie Claremont

Shop 21, Times Square, 337-339 Stirling Highway, Claremont, WA 6010

Phone: 08 6114 6124

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We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.