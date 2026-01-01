Aussie Fremantle

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Fremantle, Aussie Store

About us

At Aussie Fremantle, our role is to help you find the right home loan by matching you with lenders who are ready to support your goals. We will take the time to understand your needs and present you with a range of competitive loan options by clearly outlining the rates, fees and features so you can make a confident and informed decision. From your first enquiry all the way through to settlement and beyond, we will be by your side to make the process smooth, simple and stress-free. Our goal is to save you the time and hassle of dealing with lenders directly and the best part is our service won’t cost you a thing, as we will be paid by the lender that you ultimately choose. Whether you're buying your first home, refinancing or investing – let's chat! Give us a call at the office on (08) 7070 6699 or on our mobile 0430 605 098. We are here to help you every step of the way.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home

Areas we service

  • Fremantle 6160
  • Cottesloe 6011
  • Peppermint Grove 6011
  • North Fremantle 6159
  • Mosman Park 6012

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 08 - 70706699

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Aussie Fremantle

Ground Floor, Q&A Centre, Cnr Queen and Cantonment Street, Fremantle, WA 6160

Phone: 08 - 70706699

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What our customers say

Jackson is a fantastic mortgage broker that we would highly recommend. He was very accommodating to our needs (attending meetings with our children), thoroughly explained the process as well as potential outcomes, and sought out the best loan for our circumstances. In addition Jackson ensured our house was fairly evaluated, gave us ample assistance to source and present the required documentation, while happily providing us with reassurance and updates during the processing period. The final result was an amazing saving of over $800 per month which is an incredible result for our young family! Thank you again Jackson 🤩

Kier and Aaron

My husband and I got to know Jackson through a referral from a friend. That was already a positive sign if one gets referred. We engaged Jackson to help us with our mortgage - we wanted to take advantage of the low rates offered this year. He got us the best rate that was available at that time. Jackson is highly professional and super efficient. It amazes us how he answers all our queries in 30 minutes or less turnaround time. I even asked him if he ever sleeps.😄 Above all he is very accommodating and flexible with appointment times. Our experience with Jackson was very positive He was helpful and available throughout the process and also follows up after the settlement. I had issues with online banking afterwards and he directed me to the right channel. I would highly recommend Jackson to anyone wanting advise on their mortgage. Thank you Jackson for your wonderful service.

Galena S

Jackson is an absolute must to visit for all your mortgage advice. Jackson is efficient, friendly, down to earth but most importantly knows the industry and is able to break this down to what is suitable to your needs and requirements in a loan. A true delight to deal with! (And will save you your hard earned cash)!

Bonnie M

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