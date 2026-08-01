Warren Stapleton

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Warren Stapleton, Aussie Team Member

About me

With over 25 years of experience in the banking and financial services sector, and the past 15 of these in mortgage lending local Aussie Albury Franchisee Warren Stapleton has the experience you can rely on whether you are looking to purchase your first home, upgrade your existing home, add to your investment portfolio OR simply want to check the numbers to see if you can better your current mortgage. It is important today for customers to know who they are dealing with and this is why I decided to partner with the strongest brand in the industry. Aussie has been established for the past 21 years and his both highly respected and trusted by its customers and business partners, and continue to bring viable competition to the big banks as well as offering 20 other lending alternatives. Aussie in the Local Community As the owner of the business and a parent of 3 children that all attend local schools and represent local sporting groups I am committed to ensuring we support our local community groups, schools and sporting clubs wherever possible so keep a look out for the Aussie Marquee in your local area. What should you expect? After an initial chat about what you are looking for I will advise you on the type of loan and features that will suit your situation. I will help you compare your current loan or one you are considering so you know you have made the right choice. A typical meeting with me will usually take around 1 hour and is obligation free. When you are ready to apply I will lodge the application, negotiate with the lender and manage the entire process through to the settlement of your loan for you. I take pride in my professionalism and my ability to convert the sometimes confusing process of getting a home loan into plain English for my clients. To contact Warren please call 0408 450 003 anytime or e-mail me at  warren.stapleton@aussie.com.au

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61408450003

Email: warren.stapleton@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61408450003

Email: warren.stapleton@aussie.com.au

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