Wayne Bourke

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Nowra

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Wayne Bourke, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, I am Wayne Bourke - broker and Principal of Aussie Nowra and Aussie Vincentia. I have lived in the local area since the late 80's, so I have an understanding of what is needed locally by our clients. I have been involved with the banking and finance industry for over 40 years. Here at Aussie Nowra we can offer you choices from over 20 leading lenders including the big banks, which in turn will offer thousands of different loans which we can look at for you! We pride ourselves in being at the cutting edge of knowledge in our industry, we all hold a Diploma in Financial Services and Mortgage Broking. SMSF (Self Managed Super Fund) and the Self-employed loans are our speciality. If you are hungry for a better home loan deal to suit your needs then talk to me or any of the Aussie Nowra team members. You can contact me on the following numbers - Call Nowra Office on 4422 8700, Vincentia Office on 4441 5321 and my mobile on 0405 400 867.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 11 August, 4:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Bomaderry 2541
  • Cambewarra Village 2540
  • Gerringong 2534
  • Gerroa 2534
  • Nowra 2541
  • Nowra Hill 2540
  • North Nowra 2541
  • Shoalhaven Heads 2535

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 11 August, 4:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61405400867

Email: wayne.bourke@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61405400867

Email: wayne.bourke@aussie.com.au

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AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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