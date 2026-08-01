Wayne Dollar

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Wayne Dollar, Aussie Team Member

About me

Finance Broker Licence No FB3590. I pride myself on the service that I give to my clients and ensure that they get the right loan product from our range of hundreds in order to suit their specific needs. Which may be to purchase their first home, an investment property or to refinance their existing property. I am qualified in CertIV FS(F/MB).

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61439929790

Email: wayne.dollar@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61439929790

Email: wayne.dollar@aussie.com.au

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