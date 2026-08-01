Yvonne Skinner

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Gepps Cross

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Yvonne Skinner, Aussie Team Member

About me

As a mortgage broker with Aussie Home Loans I endeavour to assist my customers achieve the great Australian dream of owning their own home. Aussie Home Loans have a leading software package that enables us to do all the work for you by searching hundreds of loans from banks and other lenders in a matter of minutes. An appointment is at no cost to you and I am committed to providing excellence in customer service. I am based at the Gepps Cross store however I understand people are time poor therefore I am flexible to visit my customers within their home or place of work. Having joined the financial services industry in 1985 I have the skills to assist my customers in making a fully informed decision. My roles within the finance industry include Head of Branches - Adelaide Bank, Business Development Manager with AMP Corporate Superannuation and State Manager with Wizard Home Loans. I am an accredited member of the MFAA and hold a Diploma in Finance & Mortgage Broking and an Australian Credit Licence. Find me on Facebook Linkedin

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 11 August, 2:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Mawson Lakes 5095
  • Para Hills West 5096
  • Cavan 5094
  • Gepps Cross 5094
  • Green Fields 5107
  • Parafield 5106
  • Pooraka 5095
  • Ingle Farm 5098

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 11 August, 2:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61419818053

Email: yvonne.skinner@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61419818053

Email: yvonne.skinner@aussie.com.au

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ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
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