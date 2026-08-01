Zac Fowler

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Cronulla

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Zac Fowler, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am a dedicated mortgage broker with a passion for helping people navigate the complex world of home loans.

I have a degree in physiotherapy and have transitioned from assisting my clients with their health, to their wealth!

I bring years of experience in effective communication and connecting with my clients to achieve their goals.

When I am not assisting clients, I am spending time with my young family, striving to be a strong role model for my children. I have a keen interest in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, in which I have a black belt.

My approach is client-centric, aiming to make the mortgage process as smooth and stress-free as possible. Whether you're a first-time homebuyer or looking to refinance, I’m here to guide you every step of the way. Let’s work together to achieve your homeownership dreams!

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas I service

  • Bundeena 2230
  • Burraneer 2230
  • Cronulla 2230
  • Greenhills Beach 2230
  • Kurnell 2231
  • Maianbar 2230
  • Woolooware 2230

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61435 388 906

Email: zac.fowler@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61435 388 906

Email: zac.fowler@aussie.com.au

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