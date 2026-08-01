Zachary Waite

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Christies Beach

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Zachary Waite, Aussie Team Member

About me

Whether you're buying your first home, wanting to enter the investment market or simply wanting to review your current mortgage, I can provide you with exceptional customer experience and could help you achieve your financial goals. I am qualified with a Certificate IV & Diploma in Finance and Mortgage Broking Management and will use this knowledge to help you find the right product that will suit your needs. I consider myself a broker that will cater for the longevity of your buying needs and in turn can offer ongoing support and service for years to come. I'm able to arrange a free appointment that suit you and your schedule, we can meet at our office or at your home.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 1:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Commercial Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Personal Loans
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Morphett Vale 5162
  • Christies Beach 5165
  • Christie Downs 5164
  • Christies Beach North 5065
  • Hackham 5163
  • Hackham West 5163
  • Huntfield Heights 5163
  • Lonsdale 5160

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 1:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-3:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61437738175

Email: zachary.waite@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61437738175

Email: zachary.waite@aussie.com.au

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