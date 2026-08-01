Ziggy Simendic

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Brookvale

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Ziggy Simendic, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, my name is Ziggy Simendic. I am your local Aussie Mortgage Broker. Why choose me? I'm a fully qualified mortgage broker with a Diploma of Mortgage & Finance. I'm accredited with the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) and I have a long list of satisfied clients. I have over 12 years experience helping first home buyers, property investors and refinancers with their mortgage needs. So whether you're buying your first home, upgrading to your next home or need to refinance your mortgage, I can guide you through the necessary steps to help you achieve your home buying goals. I am fluent in English, Serbian, Croatian and Bosnian. As a fully accredited mortgage broker holding a Diploma of Financial Services and Mortgage Broking, I can help you to: Buy your first home, refinance your current home loan to consolidate your debts or to use the equity to purchase an investment property, build your investment property portfolio, buy a commercial property or even establish a savings plan to help you reach your future goals. Let me do the hard work for you As your Aussie broker, my main goal is to exceed customer expectations by providing a professional, personalised, friendly and efficient service always adapting to suit each individual client's needs. I can compare hundreds of loans from our panel of lenders, including the big banks, to get you a solution that's tailored to meet your needs. Here is what I can offer you: Options. I can compare hundreds of loans from our panel of lenders, including the Big Four Banks. An appointment is at no cost to you It's quick - we compare hundreds of home loans in minutes. So easy - we do all the paperwork We're thorough - we compare all the features of the loan, not just the rate Great support from our customer service team You can call me during business hours, seven days a week or you can call our office during business hours to speak with our customer service team for any queries you might have regarding your loan application. You will be fully informed throughout the whole loan process, leaving you to focus on the important things like securing your first home or identifying the right investment. Get in touch today by phone: 0402 124 436 or by email: Srdjan.Simendic@aussie.com.au so we can discuss your property ownership aspirations and devise an action plan to get you there. Follow me on Facebook Coverage I'm available for appointments in the following areas: Allambie Heights 2100 Allambie 2100 Balgowlah Heights 2093 Balgowlah 2093 Clontarf 2093 Curl Curl 2096 Fairlight 2094 Freshwater 2096 Harbord West 2096 Manly East 2095 Manly Vale 2093 Manly 2095 North Balgowlah 2093 North Manly 2100 North Steyne 2095 Queenscliff 2096 Sydney Harbour National Park 2093

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Allambie Heights 2100
  • Brookvale 2100
  • North Manly 2100
  • Warringah Mall 2100
  • Freshwater 2096
  • Allambie 2100
  • Harbord West 2096
  • Wingala 2099

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM-9:00 PM

Sunday: 11:00 AM-9:00 PM

Phone: +61402124436

Email: ziggy.simendic@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61402124436

Email: ziggy.simendic@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

After having a nightmare time with my broker last time I refinanced, I was hesitant to start the process over agin. Ziggy listened to what I wanted to achieve and matched the best product and bank to my needs. His knowledge and advice made all the difference and the whole process was smooth and drama free. I don’t hesitate in recommending Ziggy’s professional service.

Sophie N

Highly recommend Ziggy as a mortgage broker. He is very transparent, honest and easy to approach. Especially as a first home buyer I had lot of silly questions which he answered patiently. For anyone who is looking for a mortgage broker, just book a free consultation and see for yourself.

Jesvin V

Ziggy was extremely professional and helpful. He would always follow up on things, provide expert insights and advice, as well as help guide us on a process that was new to us. I am so grateful to have had his support and help in the process and would highly recommend him.

Leigh C

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.