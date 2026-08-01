Ziggy Simendic

About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Allambie Heights 2100
- Brookvale 2100
- North Manly 2100
- Warringah Mall 2100
- Freshwater 2096
- Allambie 2100
- Harbord West 2096
- Wingala 2099
Monday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM-9:00 PM
Sunday: 11:00 AM-9:00 PM
What our customers say
After having a nightmare time with my broker last time I refinanced, I was hesitant to start the process over agin. Ziggy listened to what I wanted to achieve and matched the best product and bank to my needs. His knowledge and advice made all the difference and the whole process was smooth and drama free. I don’t hesitate in recommending Ziggy’s professional service.
Sophie N
Highly recommend Ziggy as a mortgage broker. He is very transparent, honest and easy to approach. Especially as a first home buyer I had lot of silly questions which he answered patiently. For anyone who is looking for a mortgage broker, just book a free consultation and see for yourself.
Jesvin V
Ziggy was extremely professional and helpful. He would always follow up on things, provide expert insights and advice, as well as help guide us on a process that was new to us. I am so grateful to have had his support and help in the process and would highly recommend him.
Leigh C