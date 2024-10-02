Commercial vehicle loans

Finding a new vehicle loan for your business just got easier with Aussie

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Need a new car, van, truck or ute to grow your business?

An extra set of wheels could help you make deliveries on time, take on more jobs and staff, allow your labourers to be more mobile, or help you transport heavy equipment. 

Is your vehicle critical to the success for your business? 

No matter whether you need to update your current car or work vehicle, or purchase additional vehicles, an Aussie Broker can help you find the commercial vehicle loan that drives your business further.

Your Aussie Broker will take the time to understand your current business needs, and then use their expertise and experience to help you choose a commercial vehicle loan that’s right for your business.

They’ll also take care of the paperwork on your behalf, so you can focus on your business.

With a wide range of options^ to choose from, including low doc loans, we’ll help you get the right car or vehicle loan that helps your business succeed. 

Talk to Aussie about your pre-approved^ vehicle loan

Speak with us

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We acknowledge the Traditional Owners of the many lands where we live and work and pay our respects to Elders past, present and emerging. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities from the many lands where we live, work and gather.

© 2026 Lendi Group Distribution Pty Ltd ABN 27 105 265 861 Australian Credit Licence 246786. The Lendi Group Pty Ltd, which is the ultimate holding company of the Aussie and Lendi businesses is owned by numerous shareholders including; banks such as CBA, ANZ and Macquarie Bank, the Lendi founders and employees, and a number of Australian institutional investors and sophisticated investors including UniSuper.