Getting a business loan

We know how busy you are when you’re running your own business and we can help make it easier to grow your business.

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When you’re running your own business, you may get too busy to sort through finance solutions and compare business loans. Luckily, arranging business loans is our bread and butter.  We can help you work out if a loan is right for you, get the right paperwork together, compare options and interest rates. We’ll be there with you the whole way — so you can come to us with your growth goals and we can help you get there. 

What you can do with a business loan

There are many different finance options for businesses. We can compare loans from our panel of over 30 lenders^ to make things easy for you. We can help you with finance for:

  • Commercial vehicles 

  • Heavy vehicles 

  • Plant equipment and machinery 

  • Business premises fit out 

  • Commercial property.

If you have all the equipment you need, you might want to take out a business loan for:  

  • Improving cash flow in slow periods 

  • Investing in production to fulfil an unexpected order 

  • Paying off or consolidating debts 

  • Working capital 

  • Financing a new website, or marketing promotion. 

What you may need for a business loan 

Applying for a business loan may seem complicated, but Aussie can help you get pre-approved. Here’s some things you may need: 

  • Know the loan amount and its purpose

  • Company tax returns 

  • Financial statements (e.g. profit and loss statements, personal tax returns) 

  • Details of your assets and debts, both personally and for the business.

Other things to consider 

In addition to your financials, you may need to consider your credit history, security and loan terms when applying for a business loan.

Your credit history is important and includes personal and business loan repayment history, number of loans you’ve already applied for, bankruptcies, and joint applicants for other loans.

To get the loan you need, you may need to provide security such as the asset you are purchasing, your home or other property. Loan terms can vary but are generally one to five years for a business loan. You should consider how long it will take you to repay the principal, as well as how much interest you will end up paying over the life of the loan.  

Who can apply? 

  • An individual, sole trader, company director or someone authorised to apply for finance and credit for a business.

  • Someone looking for finance for business purposes. It could be for vehicles, equipment, expanding the business and commercial property. 



Get the finance right when taking your business to the next level

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© 2026 Lendi Group Distribution Pty Ltd ABN 27 105 265 861 Australian Credit Licence 246786. The Lendi Group Pty Ltd, which is the ultimate holding company of the Aussie and Lendi businesses is owned by numerous shareholders including; banks such as CBA, ANZ and Macquarie Bank, the Lendi founders and employees, and a number of Australian institutional investors and sophisticated investors including UniSuper.