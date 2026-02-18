Equipment & Asset Finance for Australian Businesses

Explore equipment and asset finance options for Australian SMEs. Compare leases, chattel mortgages and hire purchase to upgrade vehicles, machinery and business equipment.

18 February 2026

3 minute read

Bea Nicole Amarille

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Investing in the right equipment can help your business stay competitive, especially as operating costs rise, and technology continues to evolve.

Whether you need a new truck, upgraded machinery or a workspace fit-out, equipment and asset finance can help you access what you need without tying up your cash flow.

At Aussie, we understand how important it is to have the right equipment. Our brokers work with business owners every day and can help you explore finance options that suit your business structure and goals.

Ready to upgrade? Book a free^ chat with an Aussie Broker.

How equipment and asset finance works

Equipment and asset finance allows your business to use or purchase equipment without paying the full amount upfront.

Depending on your needs, you could:

Lease the equipment

Pay to use the equipment for an agreed period. At the end of the lease term, you may return it, renew the lease or upgrade (depending on the agreement). You don’t own the asset.

Use a chattel mortgage

With a chattel mortgage, you own the asset from day one while repaying the loan over time. The asset acts as security for the finance.

Enter a hire purchase agreement

You use the equipment while paying instalments. Once the final payment is made, ownership transfers to your business.

Arrange a finance lease

A lender purchases the asset and leases it to you for a fixed term. You use the asset during the lease period but don’t own it.

Rates, fees and terms vary depending on the lender, asset type, and your business profile. An Aussie Broker can help you compare your options.

Looking to invest in new vehicles, machinery or equipment for your business?

Find out how we can help you with a business loan and compare your options.

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Lease vs buy: Key differences at a glance

Finance Option

Ownership

Upfront Cost

Flexibility

Potential Tax Treatment*

Chattel Mortgage

Immediate (subject to repayments)

Medium

Fixed term

Interest and depreciation may be deductible

Lease

Lender owns asset

Low

May allow upgrades at end of term

Lease payments may be deductible

Hire Purchase

Transfers after final payment

Medium

Medium

Interest and depreciation may apply

Finance Lease

Lender owns asset

Low–Medium

Medium–High

Lease payments may be deductible

Buy Upfront

Immediate

Full purchase price

None

Depreciation may apply

 *Tip: Tax treatment depends on your business structure and circumstances. Always check with your accountant or tax adviser before making decisions.

What you can finance

Many Australian businesses use asset finance to fund:

  • Vehicles: utes, trucks, vans, trailers

  • Machinery: excavators, harvesters, forklifts, production lines

  • Fit-outs: shelving, lighting, commercial kitchens, air conditioning

  • Technology: laptops, servers, POS systems, specialised software

  • Specialist equipment: medical, agricultural or manufacturing tools

Eligibility depends on the asset type, lender criteria, and your business circumstances.

Speak to a broker to learn more

Make an appointment

Who equipment finance can help

Whether you’re a sole trader, partnership or company, equipment finance may support businesses across many industries:

Tradies and construction businesses 

Finance utes, scaffolding, power tools or heavy machinery.

Transport and logistics operators 

Upgrade trucks, trailers or delivery fleets.

Agriculture businesses 

Access tractors, irrigation systems, drones or harvesting equipment.

Retail and hospitality operators 

Fund shop fit-outs, commercial kitchen equipment or POS systems.

Manufacturing and medical practices 

Support production lines, packaging machinery or diagnostic equipment. If your business relies on equipment to operate or grow, it may be worth exploring your options.

You might also be interested in: Getting a business loan and comparing rates

Potential benefits for your business

  • Preserve cash flow by spreading payments over time

  • Upgrade sooner without waiting to save the full purchase price

  • Increase capacity with additional vehicles or machinery

  • Stay competitive with updated equipment and technology

  • Access potential tax benefits, depending on your finance structure

Every business is different. An Aussie Broker can help you compare structures and understand how each option may fit your situation.

Ready to upgrade your business equipment?

Book a free^ chat with an Aussie Broker to explore your equipment finance options and compare structures that suit your business. Find an Aussie Broker near you.

Frequently asked questions

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