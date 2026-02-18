Equipment & Asset Finance for Australian Businesses

Investing in the right equipment can help your business stay competitive, especially as operating costs rise, and technology continues to evolve.
Whether you need a new truck, upgraded machinery or a workspace fit-out, equipment and asset finance can help you access what you need without tying up your cash flow.
At Aussie, we understand how important it is to have the right equipment. Our brokers work with business owners every day and can help you explore finance options that suit your business structure and goals.
Ready to upgrade? Book a free^ chat with an Aussie Broker.
How equipment and asset finance works
Equipment and asset finance allows your business to use or purchase equipment without paying the full amount upfront.
Depending on your needs, you could:
Lease the equipment
Pay to use the equipment for an agreed period. At the end of the lease term, you may return it, renew the lease or upgrade (depending on the agreement). You don’t own the asset.
Use a chattel mortgage
With a chattel mortgage, you own the asset from day one while repaying the loan over time. The asset acts as security for the finance.
Enter a hire purchase agreement
You use the equipment while paying instalments. Once the final payment is made, ownership transfers to your business.
Arrange a finance lease
A lender purchases the asset and leases it to you for a fixed term. You use the asset during the lease period but don’t own it.
Rates, fees and terms vary depending on the lender, asset type, and your business profile. An Aussie Broker can help you compare your options.
Lease vs buy: Key differences at a glance
Finance Option
Ownership
Upfront Cost
Flexibility
Potential Tax Treatment*
Chattel Mortgage
Immediate (subject to repayments)
Medium
Fixed term
Interest and depreciation may be deductible
Lease
Lender owns asset
Low
May allow upgrades at end of term
Lease payments may be deductible
Hire Purchase
Transfers after final payment
Medium
Medium
Interest and depreciation may apply
Finance Lease
Lender owns asset
Low–Medium
Medium–High
Lease payments may be deductible
Buy Upfront
Immediate
Full purchase price
None
Depreciation may apply
*Tip: Tax treatment depends on your business structure and circumstances. Always check with your accountant or tax adviser before making decisions.
What you can finance
Many Australian businesses use asset finance to fund:
Vehicles: utes, trucks, vans, trailers
Machinery: excavators, harvesters, forklifts, production lines
Fit-outs: shelving, lighting, commercial kitchens, air conditioning
Technology: laptops, servers, POS systems, specialised software
Specialist equipment: medical, agricultural or manufacturing tools
Eligibility depends on the asset type, lender criteria, and your business circumstances.
Who equipment finance can help
Whether you’re a sole trader, partnership or company, equipment finance may support businesses across many industries:
Tradies and construction businesses
Finance utes, scaffolding, power tools or heavy machinery.
Transport and logistics operators
Upgrade trucks, trailers or delivery fleets.
Agriculture businesses
Access tractors, irrigation systems, drones or harvesting equipment.
Retail and hospitality operators
Fund shop fit-outs, commercial kitchen equipment or POS systems.
Manufacturing and medical practices
Support production lines, packaging machinery or diagnostic equipment. If your business relies on equipment to operate or grow, it may be worth exploring your options.
You might also be interested in: Getting a business loan and comparing rates
Potential benefits for your business
Preserve cash flow by spreading payments over time
Upgrade sooner without waiting to save the full purchase price
Increase capacity with additional vehicles or machinery
Stay competitive with updated equipment and technology
Access potential tax benefits, depending on your finance structure
Every business is different. An Aussie Broker can help you compare structures and understand how each option may fit your situation.
Ready to upgrade your business equipment?
Book a free^ chat with an Aussie Broker to explore your equipment finance options and compare structures that suit your business. Find an Aussie Broker near you.