Key takeaways:

Clearance rates softened: The combined capitals recorded a 44.1% weighted average clearance rate across the comparable five-week October period, down from 67.1% a year earlier.

Auction activity fell: There were 7,959 combined-capital auctions, 36.4% fewer than in the comparable 2025 period, meaning fewer properties went to auction.

Local conditions differed: Melbourne recorded the highest capital-city clearance rate at 49.4%, while Brisbane was lowest at 24.5%.

Negotiation may matter more: Softer auction conditions may create more room to negotiate , but well-presented homes can still attract competition.

A quieter auction room may change the negotiating environment, but it does not show what an individual property is worth or how much competition it will attract.

October’s results point to softer auction conditions, but local outcomes varied.

According to Cotality data, the combined capitals recorded 7,959 auctions across the comparable five-week reporting period, down from 12,516 a year earlier. The weighted average clearance rate fell to 44.1% across the five weeks to 1 November 2026, from 67.1% across the comparable five weeks to 2 November 2025.

“Auction markets softened through October, with fewer homes going to auction and a smaller share of them selling,” said Cotality economist Annabelle Mezieres.

“A lower clearance rate on far fewer auctions suggests buyer demand has weakened.”

That does not mean every property is suddenly selling below expectations, or that every buyer will have the same experience.

Conditions varied by city, suburb, price point and property quality. For buyers, the practical shift is that research and financial discipline may be more valuable than trying to predict the next market move.

Data note Cotality reports auction clearance rates weekly rather than monthly. The October figures above have been calculated using a weighted average across the comparable five-week periods of 5 October to 2 November 2025 and 4 October to 1 November 2026. Auction volumes have been summed across the same periods. Regional results cover the available SA4 sub-markets supplied in the accompanying workbook.

What lower clearance rates may mean for buyers

October’s results point to a more selective market. A softer headline may help negotiation in some cases, but well-priced homes can still draw strong competition.

“Similar trends are evident outside of auction markets, with private treaty metrics showing vendor discounting continues to widen, homes are taking longer to sell and total listings are rising as homes take longer to sell,” Mezieres added.

“Stretched affordability, higher borrowing costs and cautious buyer sentiment are all likely to be contributing to a subdued auction market, with weaker results across most capital and regional markets.”

Melbourne recorded the strongest weighted average clearance rate of the five capitals covered at 49.4%, followed by Sydney at 46% and Canberra at 44.9%. Adelaide fell to 37.3%, while Brisbane recorded the lowest result at 24.5%. Auction volumes fell in Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra, but rose in Adelaide and Brisbane.

Weighted Average Clearance Rate 2025 Weighted Average Clearance Rate 2026 Change (%) Auction volume 2025 Auction volume 2026 Volume YoY % Combined capitals 67.1% 44.1% -34.3% 12,516 7,959 -36% Adelaide 75.9% 37.3% -50.9% 537 612 14% Brisbane 66.9% 24.5% -63.4% 878 931 6% Canberra 62.1% 44.9% -27.7% 488 286 -41% Melbourne 66.8% 49.4% -25.9% 5,893 3,212 -45% Sydney 67.1% 46.0% -31.5% 4,629 2,834 -39%

A suburb with a low clearance rate may offer more opportunities to negotiate, but it may also reflect a mismatch between vendor price expectations and what buyers can afford. A well-presented property in a tightly held pocket may still attract strong competition, even when the broader result is weak.

“Good properties are still selling at auction. The one I bought for my clients a couple of weeks ago had very strong bidding,” said Jane Ricketts, an Aussie Buyer’s Agent.

“But the auction clearance rate of 44% doesn’t surprise me in the current buyer’s market ... we know there’s a difference between the price guide, the vendor bid, and the reserve.”

Joshua Barry, an Aussie Mobile Broker, said some buyers are delaying their decisions.

“Buyers are becoming more cautious, and some are sitting on the sidelines, waiting for prices to soften further,” he said.

“The softer clearance rates suggest buyers are becoming more selective, but the upside is that there is potentially more room to negotiate and secure a better deal.

“Buyers need to focus on understanding their borrowing capacity and doing their research”

Joshua also said conversations with agents suggest the median-priced market is holding relatively well, while the largest price adjustments appear to be occurring in properties above the median, particularly in the $2 million to $5 million range.

A city-wide clearance rate provides broad market context rather than setting the price of an individual property.

You might also be interested in: Could falling premium house prices make it easier to upsize?

Why borrowing capacity still matters

A softer auction market does not, on its own, change how much a lender is willing to lend, and some buyers are reassessing their price range and preferred locations.

“Buyers are having to be more realistic with their budgets as living costs and interest rates continue to impact borrowing capacity,” Joshua said. “I am seeing some customers who could borrow $1 million a year ago now limited to around $850,000.

“Lower borrowing is forcing them to adjust their expectations, consider different suburbs and be more disciplined at auction.”

His figures are illustrative, not a market-wide measure.

If you’re upgrading or buying an investment property, a home-loan health check before you commit may help. An Aussie Broker can help you see how changes in price, deposit and loan structure may affect your borrowing capacity, depending on your circumstances.

Speak to an Aussie Broker Book a free^ appointment today. Book an appointment

Why auction preparation can protect your budget

An auction can compress a major financial decision into a few minutes. Conditional approval can help, but it is not final approval for a particular property, so the contract , valuation and any outstanding conditions still need to be considered.

Joshua recommends that buyers complete their building and pest inspections before auction day.

“Ensure their deposit is readily accessible, particularly if funds are coming from family,” he said.

For buyers, the practical distinction is between having a deposit identified in principle and having it accessible in time to meet the contract requirements.

“Just as importantly, know your absolute limit and don’t get caught up in the excitement of the auction,” he said.

Setting that limit before the auction gives buyers a clear response if bidding moves beyond it: step away rather than rely on a later valuation or refinance to make the numbers work.

Joshua said a valuation shortfall is another risk to consider. If a lender values the property below the agreed purchase price, the buyer may need to cover the difference from their own funds. That can reduce the cash left for moving costs, repairs, renovations or emergency buffers.

“I recently helped buyers prepare for an auction, and we made sure all the homework was done beforehand,” Joshua added. “We went through comparable sales, reviewed the property reports, had their deposit ready and finance conditionally approved. They knew their limits and could bid with confidence without getting carried away in the moment.”

Could a pre-auction offer create more flexibility?

A pre-auction offer is another way to pursue a property, but it does not remove the need to understand the contract or finance conditions.

“Remember that you can make a pre-auction offer. A lot of people don’t realise that,” Jane said.

Her advice is to first obtain the contract , inspect the property and gather some price feedback rather than making an offer immediately after the first open home. Buyers can tell the agent they are interested and ask whether the vendor is considering pre-auction offers. If they do make an offer, they should understand whether it is being made under auction conditions and what that means for their ability to withdraw.

“The best question is, ‘Has anybody else made an offer?'" she said.

An early offer may influence the wider negotiation, but it does not guarantee a lower price or a particular outcome.

“Just make sure you’re offering unconditionally and under the auction conditions, because that’s what they want,” she said.

That may suit the seller, but buyers should only proceed after confirming their finance position, understanding the contract and obtaining independent legal advice. The exact terms, cooling-off arrangements and legal rights depend on the state and contract.

Not sure where to start? Your Aussie Broker can help. From contract to settlement, your broker guides you every step. Talk to a broker

The buyer takeaway

October’s results point to a more selective market, not a uniform one. A softer headline may help negotiation in some cases, but well-priced homes can still draw strong competition.

For borrowers, the auction result is context, not a price signal. Borrowing capacity, deposit , contract terms and valuation still decide whether a purchase is workable.

What buyers can do next

A practical next step is to review your borrowing capacity , deposit and existing commitments before attending an auction. From there, research comparable sales, complete the property checks and set a limit that leaves room for repayments , purchase costs and unexpected expenses.

An Aussie Broker can help you understand your borrowing position, compare loan options and model different scenarios. The final decision remains yours, and should reflect your financial circumstances, the property and the terms of the transaction.