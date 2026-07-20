6 ways an Aussie Broker can help when interest rates rise

Key takeaways

• The RBA cash rate is 4.35% after three increases in 2026.

• An Aussie Broker can help you review your home loan and compare options from 25+ lenders**.

• Learn how brokers can help with refinancing, loan structure and buying your next home.

• Understand when it's worth reviewing your home loan as interest rates change.

Interest rates have remained a key focus for Australian borrowers over the past few years.

After rising sharply through 2022 and 2023, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) reduced the cash rate during 2025 before increasing it three times in 2026, bringing the cash rate back to 4.35% .

With the next RBA Board meeting scheduled for 11 August 2026, many homeowners are once again reviewing whether their home loan is still right for their needs.

If you're feeling the impact of higher repayments, reviewing your home loan could help you better understand the options available based on your circumstances.

At Aussie, our brokers can help guide you through buying, refinancing, or reviewing your home loan, so you can make informed decisions with confidence.

In this article, we explain six ways an Aussie Broker may be able to help as interest rates change.

This article contains general information only and doesn't take into account your personal financial situation or needs. Speak with an Aussie Broker for guidance specific to your circumstances.

1. An Aussie Broker can help you with a rate review

If you have a variable rate home loan , you may have already noticed your repayments increase as lenders respond to changes in the cash rate.

The RBA has increased the cash rate three times so far in 2026, reversing the reductions made throughout 2025 and bringing the cash rate back to 4.35%.

If you're feeling the impact of another round of rate increases, it could be a good time to review whether your current home loan is still meeting your needs.

Rianne Pablo , Aussie Broker Werribee said: "That's why I always try to check in with my clients at least once a year, or even more often, just to make sure the loan is still right for them and that they're still with the right lender.

“I never move clients around just for the sake of it. Instead, I ask how they're feeling. Often the outcome is simply negotiating a better rate through retention pricing. Whenever there's a rate change, we'll suggest checking with their current lender to see whether they can offer something better,” she added.

Home loan interest rates are rising. Could you be getting a better deal? Find out what other deals are on the market. Book your free^ no-obligation chat with an Aussie Broker today. Let's talk

It's also common for homeowners to pay what's sometimes referred to as a " loyalty tax " if they've stayed with the same lender for a long time. This happens when an existing customer is paying a higher interest rate than a comparable new customer may be offered.

That's where an Aussie Broker may be able to help. If you'd like to check whether your current rate remains competitive, your broker can speak with your lender on your behalf and, where appropriate, explore the options available.

Your Aussie Broker may also check in from time to time to see whether it's worth reviewing your home loan as your circumstances or the lending market change.

You might also be interested in: Banks are already changing investor lending. Here’s what it means for your borrowing power

When should you review your home loan?

You don't have to wait for interest rates to rise before reviewing your home loan. Regularly reviewing your home loan can help you understand whether your current loan still suits your needs and whether there may be other options available.

It may be worth speaking with an Aussie Broker if:

Your interest rate or repayments have increased. Changes to the cash rate can affect variable home loans, making it a good time to review whether your current loan remains competitive.

You haven't reviewed your home loan in a few years. Lenders regularly update their products and pricing, so it's worth checking whether your existing loan still meets your needs.

Your fixed-rate period is coming to an end. Before your loan rolls onto a variable rate, an Aussie Broker can help you understand your options and compare available home loans.

Your financial circumstances have changed. Whether you've received a pay rise, started a family, consolidated debt or are planning renovations, your home loan may no longer be the right fit for your goals.

You're thinking about buying another property or accessing equity. Reviewing your home loan early can help you understand your borrowing options before making your next move.

Vicki Fraser , Aussie Broker said: "Many existing homeowners don't fully understand all the products and strategies available to them. They might know what an offset account is, but they don't necessarily understand how to use it to their advantage.”

“Lots of people also have several little debts hanging around that need to be cleaned up. That's what we're here for. We help people get back into a position where they have good cash flow, feel confident again, and have strategies in place going forward,” she added.

Even if you decide your current home loan still suits your needs, reviewing it regularly can give you confidence that you're making an informed decision based on your circumstances.

You might also be interested in: What is mortgage stress and how can you manage it?

2. An Aussie Broker can help change your loan structure

As your financial goals and circumstances change, your home loan may need to change too.

You might be considering fixing part of your loan, opening an offset account , consolidating debt or accessing equity to fund another goal.

A change to your loan structure will often involve refinancing, and an Aussie Broker can help explain your options and guide you through the process.

Conquer your debt, gain control Struggling with multiple debts? Consolidate and potentially save thousands. Our Aussie Brokers can help you create a debt-free future. Book a free^ chat

3. An Aussie Broker can guide you through the home buying process

Buying a home and taking out a mortgage, whether it’s your first or fifth time, can be a stressful and confusing process.

With so much information and paperwork to think about, it can be useful to have an expert on your side who can guide you through the process, from application to settlement.

Whether you're buying your first home, your next home or refinancing, having someone guide you through the process can make it easier to understand your options.

At Aussie, our brokers can help you with:

Comparing loans and interest rates from 25+ lenders.**

A shortlist of loans you may be eligible for that suit your specific needs and goals

Your loan application and paperwork

Finding a property in the right area for you

Working out your borrowing power

Calculating home buying costs

Home loan support and advice, even through post-settlement

Helping you find a competitive deal on your home loan as interest rates change

Refinancing your loan as your needs and financial situation change.

You might also be interested in: The upfront costs of buying a home

4. An Aussie Broker can provide you with home loan guidance

Mortgage brokers are qualified professionals who are licensed or authorised to provide credit assistance and home loan guidance.

According to the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) , brokers must:

Be appointed as a Credit Representative of an Australian Credit Licensee (ACL), or hold their own ACL

Have access to a panel of lenders and maintain lender accreditations

Operate an appropriate business platform.

Brokers can explain how different home loan features work and help you understand which options may suit your circumstances. They can also help you compare available home loan products and explain how different loan structures may affect your repayments.

Refinancing for a more competitive interest rate? Crunch the numbers to find out how much you could save. Repayment calculator Check refinance rates

Financial planners, on the other hand, are qualified to provide advice on broader financial matters, such as investments, insurance, and retirement planning.

While a financial planner may be the right person to speak to about long-term wealth strategies, an Aussie Broker can typically provide guidance on topics such as:

Debt structure and debt consolidation

How changes to the cash rate may affect your repayments

Options if you're finding repayments difficult

How different loan features work

Refinancing your home loan

The home loan application process

Credit assistance.

Depending on your goals, there may be situations where speaking with both a broker and a financial planner is appropriate.

For example, if you're looking to grow your property portfolio, an Aussie Broker may be able to help you explore refinancing options, while a financial planner can provide advice on your broader investment strategy.

You might also be interested in: Banks vs non-bank lenders – What’s the difference

5. Aussie Brokers have expertise in your local area

It can be extremely helpful to turn to a broker when you have a question about buying a property, home loan terminology, or what your next steps are.

It’s even better when your broker has the knowledge and local expertise in the area you’d like to buy a property in.

A local broker will know what the property market is like in your area and will have a thorough understanding of the local economy.

This means they may be more familiar with housing sale trends in the area, local amenities like shopping centres and parks, and other information like public transport routes.

They may also have established relationships with real estate agents in the area. This can come in handy when it comes to sealing the deal on your new property.

Having your broker in the area can also make communication easier. So, if you’re someone who prefers in-person interaction over emails, video calls, or phone calls, it can help to have a local broker nearby.

At Aussie, we have more than 230 stores and over 1,000 brokers across Australia, so there's a good chance you'll find an Aussie Broker nearby.

Whether you prefer to meet in person or chat remotely, your local broker can help explain your options and provide guidance throughout your home loan journey.

6. Getting help from an Aussie Broker comes at no cost to you

While some mortgage brokers charge customers a fee for their services, many are paid by lenders instead.

At Aussie, our brokers are generally paid a commission by the lender when a home loan settles, so you won't pay us for appointments, phone calls or asking questions about your home loan.^

This means you can access guidance throughout your home buying or refinancing journey without paying an upfront consultation fee to your broker.

If you're wondering whether your current home loan is still right for you, an Aussie Broker can help you understand your options and the next steps based on your circumstances.



^Lender-charged fees may apply depending on the loan product and your circumstances.

Book a chat with an Aussie Broker Get in touch

Frequently asked questions