A bridging loan is a short-term home loan that lets homeowners buy before selling. The loan temporarily combines the existing mortgage and the new purchase.

Equity in the current property is usually used as security. Lenders assess property value, remaining loan balance and the combined loan-to-value ratio (LVR).

Bridging finance runs for a defined bridging period. In Australia, this is typically 6–12 months, depending on lender policy.

Repayments during the bridging period may be interest-only or capitalised. The structure varies by lender and borrower circumstances.

Sale proceeds reduce the temporary loan balance. The remaining amount becomes the ongoing mortgage, often called the end debt.

Buying your next home before selling your current one can create a financial gap. Many Aussies want to secure their next property first, but managing the timing of two property transactions can be complex. This is where bridging finance may come in.

Bridging finance in Australia may be used by upsizers, downsizers or investors restructuring their portfolio. However, a bridge loan can involve holding two properties for a period, and lenders will assess factors such as available equity, servicing capacity and risk.

In this guide, we explain how bridging finance works, when it may be used, and the potential benefits and risks to consider.

What is a bridging loan?

A bridging loan is a short-term property finance option that allows homeowners to buy a new property before selling their existing one. It temporarily covers the financial gap between the purchase of your next home and the settlement of your current property. This type of finance can help buyers secure a property sooner, rather than waiting for their existing home to sell.

In simple terms, it usually combines the balance of your current mortgage with the funds required to purchase the new property.

During the bridging period (often between six and twelve months, depending on the lender), borrowers may make interest-only repayments or have interest added to the loan balance. Once the existing property sells, the sale proceeds are used to reduce the total debt. The remaining balance then becomes the ongoing home loan for the new property.

Because a bridging loan property finance temporarily combines two property loans, understanding how peak debt, the bridging period, and the end debt work is important before proceeding. Each lender structures a short-term home loan differently, so reviewing the loan structure and repayment approach early can help borrowers plan the transition between properties.

Who typically uses bridging finance in Australia?

Bridging finance may be used by homeowners who want to buy a new property before selling their current one. In Australia, it is often considered when the timing of two property transactions does not align. While it may not suit every borrower, it can provide flexibility for homeowners with sufficient equity who want to secure their next property without rushing to sell their existing home.

Below are common situations where borrowers may explore buy-before-you-sell finance.

Upsizers moving to a larger home : Homeowners upgrading to a bigger property may use bridging finance in Australia to secure their next home first, providing time to prepare, market and sell the existing property without delaying the purchase of a suitable home.

Downsizers securing their next property : Some downsizers prefer to purchase their next home (such as a smaller house, apartment or retirement property) before selling. A bridging loan for downsizers coulc allow them to proceed on their own timeline rather than coordinating both settlements simultaneously.

Property investors adjusting their portfolio : Investors may use a bridging loan for investors when selling one investment property and purchasing another. This can help them secure a new opportunity while the existing property is still on the market or awaiting settlement.

Homeowners building a new property : Short-term property finance may also be used by homeowners planning to build while continuing to live in their current home. In this scenario, the loan can help fund the new purchase or construction until the existing property is sold.

Managing a temporary overlap between home loans: In some situations, settlement dates do not align perfectly. A buy-before-you-sell loan structure may help manage the temporary overlap between two home loans until the original property is sold.

Because a buy-before-you-sell home loan temporarily combines two property loans, it creates a higher peak debt during the bridging period.

Once your existing property is sold, the sale proceeds are applied to the loan and the remaining balance becomes your ongoing mortgage, known as the end debt. Understanding this structure can help you plan how your buying-before-selling strategy may work in practice.

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How does a bridge loan work when buying before selling?

When you buy a new property before selling your current one, lenders temporarily combine both property loans during the bridging period, creating a short-term loan structure that is reduced once the existing property is sold. The steps below outline how the process typically works when managing two property transactions.

1. Your existing loan becomes part of the peak debt.

When you buy before selling, your current mortgage remains in place. The remaining balance becomes part of the temporary combined loan during the bridging period. For example, if your existing home loan balance is $300,000, that amount continues as part of the overall loan structure while both properties are held.

2. A new loan is added to purchase the next property.

The loan required to purchase the new property is then added to your existing loan balance. If the lender approves a $600,000 loan for the new property, this amount is temporarily combined with your existing mortgage.

In many cases, equity in your current property can be used as security for the deposit, allowing some borrowers to secure their next property before selling.

3. Repayments during the bridging period.

The bridging period is the time between purchasing the new property and selling the existing one.

During this period, borrowers may make interest-only repayments or have the interest capitalised and added to the loan balance.

The repayment structure depends on lender policy and the borrower’s financial position.

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4. The sale of your existing property reduces the debt.

Once the existing property sells, the sale proceeds are applied to the combined loan. Typically, the remaining balance of the original home loan is repaid first, and any remaining funds are used to reduce the loan for the new property.

5. The remaining balance becomes the end debt.

After the sale proceeds are applied, the temporary bridging structure ends. The remaining balance becomes the borrower’s ongoing home loan for the new property. At this stage, repayments usually switch to principal and interest, allowing the loan to be gradually reduced over time.

Once the existing property is sold and the sale proceeds are applied, the bridging structure ends, and the remaining balance becomes the ongoing home loan for the new property.

Understanding these steps can help homeowners plan how a buy-before-you-sell purchase may work in practice before applying for bridging finance.

How is bridging finance calculated?

When lenders assess a bridge loan, they evaluate the temporary loan structure created when a borrower buys a new property before selling their current one. Key factors usually include peak debt, loan-to-value ratio (LVR), repayment structure during the bridging period and servicing capacity. While policies vary between lenders, most follow a similar framework.

1. Peak debt calculation

The first step is determining peak debt, which represents the highest loan balance during the bridging period. Peak debt generally includes the remaining balance on your existing home loan, the loan required to purchase the new property and, in some cases, additional costs such as stamp duty or lender fees.

A simplified formula is: Peak debt = existing loan + new purchase loan (+ applicable costs)

Because peak debt represents the maximum amount borrowed while both properties are involved, lenders assess whether the borrower could reasonably manage this temporary level of debt.

A bridging loan calculator can provide an early estimate before discussing options with a broker.

2. LVR assessment

Lenders also assess the LVR based on the combined value of both properties. This typically includes the value of the existing property, the value or purchase price of the new property and the total loan balance during the bridging period.

Borrowers with higher levels of equity may have more flexibility when applying. For this reason, lenders generally require sufficient equity in the existing property before approving an application.

3. Repayment structure during the bridging period

Borrowers usually have two common repayment options during the bridging period. Some borrowers make interest-only repayments, meaning they pay the interest on the loan without reducing the principal.

Others may have capitalised interest, where interest charges are added to the loan balance instead of being paid monthly. This can reduce loan repayment pressure while managing two properties, although it may increase the overall loan balance.

4. Servicing assessment

Because short-term property finance temporarily increases the total loan balance, lenders will assess the borrower’s servicing capacity. This may include reviewing income and employment stability, existing debts or financial commitments, the expected sale price of the current property and the borrower’s ability to manage repayments during the bridging period. In some cases, lenders assess affordability based on the expected end debt after the existing property is sold.

5. Loan time limits

Bridging loans are designed as a buy-before-you-sell loan, meaning they usually have a defined timeframe. In Australia, the bridging period typically lasts six to twelve months. This allows borrowers to purchase the new property, sell their existing home and apply the sale proceeds to reduce the loan balance.

Understanding how lenders calculate peak debt, LVR and servicing can help borrowers plan a buying-before-selling home loan strategy more clearly before applying.

Bridging loan example: Peak debt vs end debt

To understand how bridging loans work in practice, it helps to look at a simplified example showing the difference between peak debt and end debt.

Peak debt refers to the highest loan balance during the bridging period.

End debt is the remaining loan after the existing property has been sold.

Current home value $500,000 Outstanding home loan $300,000 New property purchase price $800,000

This homeowner has approximately $200,000 in equity in their current property.

If the lender approves a $600,000 loan to purchase the new property, the temporary loan structure becomes:

Existing home loan $300,000 New property loan $600,000 Peak debt $900,000

Then, lenders often assess LVR using the combined property value.

Peak debt $900,000 Existing property value $500,000 New property value $800,000 Combined property value $1,300,000

This results in an approximate LVR of 69%.

Six months later, the existing property sells for $500,000. The proceeds are applied as follows:

Repay existing home loan $300,000 Reduce new property loan $200,000

Once this occurs, the bridging period ends.

After applying the sale proceeds, the remaining balance becomes your ongoing mortgage.

Peak debt $900,000 Sale proceeds applied $500,000 End debt $600,000

The $600,000 end debt becomes the long-term home loan for the new property.

What if the sale price is lower than expected?

If the property sells for less than anticipated, the proceeds will reduce the loan balance by a smaller amount. This can increase the end debt. For this reason, lenders often assess expected sale prices conservatively when reviewing applications.

What if the property doesn’t sell during the bridging period?

Most bridging loans have a maximum term of 6-12 months. If the property has not sold within that timeframe, lenders may convert the loan to a standard home loan structure, reassess servicing based on the full loan balance and apply different loan terms or interest rates.

Because of this, borrowers usually enter a short-term home loan with a clear sale strategy and realistic pricing expectations.

This example shows how peak debt represents the temporary highest loan balance, while end debt becomes the ongoing home loan after the existing property is sold.

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What are the types of bridging loans in Australia?

Lenders offering bridging finance generally provide two main structures: closed bridging loans and open bridging loans. The key difference is whether the borrower has already secured a buyer for their existing property and has a confirmed settlement date.

Understanding these two structures can help borrowers decide which option may suit a buying-before-selling finance strategy.

Closed bridging loans

A closed bridging loan is typically used when the borrower has already signed a contract of sale for their existing property and has a confirmed settlement date. Because the timing of the sale is known, the bridging period is clearly defined. The loan temporarily covers the gap between purchasing the new property and the settlement of the existing one.

When the sale settles, the proceeds are used to repay the loan balance along with any accrued interest or costs. With the sale date already confirmed, closed bridging loans are generally viewed by lenders as lower risk.

Open bridging loans

An open bridging loan is used when the borrower has not yet sold their existing property and does not have a confirmed settlement date. This structure allows the borrower to purchase a new property while their current home is still being marketed for sale. Because the sale timing is uncertain, lenders usually set a maximum bridging period.

In Australia, open bridging loans commonly run for six to twelve months, although lender policies vary. During this time, the borrower works to sell the existing property so the sale proceeds can be applied to reduce the loan balance.

Both loan types are designed as a bridge loan finance and assessed based on factors such as available equity, loan-to-value ratio (LVR), expected sale price and servicing capacity.

Bridging loans vs other buy-before-you-sell options

A bridging loan is not the only option available. Depending on your financial position, property market conditions and the timing of your purchase, other strategies may also be worth considering. Each approach offers different levels of flexibility and risk. Some require your current property to be sold first, while others rely on available equity or specific contract conditions.

The table below compares common approaches used when managing two property transactions.

Does it require a sale first? Risk level Common use case Bridging finance No Medium Secure a new property quickly Subject-to-sale clause Yes Lower Slower property markets Deposit bond No (deposit only) Lower Cover deposit timing gap Refinancing to access equity No Varies Use equity for next purchase

Understanding how these options work can help decide which approach may suit your situation.

Subject-to-sale clause

A subject-to-sale clause is a condition included in the purchase contract for the new property. It allows the buyer to proceed only if their existing property sells first. This option may reduce financial risk because the purchase is not finalised until the current home is sold.

However, sellers may be less willing to accept this condition in competitive markets where other buyers can offer unconditional contracts.

Deposit bonds

A deposit bond can help cover the deposit required when signing a purchase contract without paying the full amount upfront. The bond acts as a guarantee that the deposit will be paid at settlement. This option is often used when the buyer expects funds to become available later, such as from the sale of an existing property.

Refinancing to access equity

Another option is refinancing your current home loan to access equity before purchasing a new property. This may allow you to use existing equity as a deposit for the next purchase. This strategy depends on factors such as property value, available equity and the borrower’s ability to service a larger loan balance.

Choosing the right approach often depends on your equity position, borrowing capacity and the timing of your property sale and purchase.

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What are the benefits and risks of a bridging loan?

While a property bridging loan may provide flexibility during this transition, it also introduces temporary financial risks that borrowers should understand before proceeding. The sections below outline its potential benefits and risks, starting with a simplified comparison table.

At a glance: Benefits vs potential risks

Potential benefits Potential risks May allow homeowners to purchase a new property before selling their current one Borrowers may temporarily hold two property loans during the bridging period Can reduce the need for a short-term rental accommodation between settlements If the existing property takes longer to sell, the bridging period may extend Flexible repayment structures may be available (such as capitalised interest) Capitalised interest can increase the loan balance during the bridging period Certain purchase costs may be included in the loan if sufficient equity is available Interest rates may be higher than standard home loan rates Can provide more flexibility when suitable properties become available Property values or market conditions may change during the bridging period

This comparison highlights why short-term property finance can be useful in some situations but may not suit every borrower.

What are the benefits of a bridging loan?

For homeowners who want to avoid rushing a sale or align the timing of two settlements, it provides a structured way to manage the transition. While it may not suit every borrower, the following factors explain why some homeowners consider a bridging loan as part of a buying-before-selling strategy.

Avoid temporary accommodation: Selling a home before purchasing another can create a gap between settlement dates. A buy-before-you-sell home loan may allow borrowers to buy their next property first, which can reduce the need for short-term rental accommodation or temporary living arrangements.

More flexibility when purchasing a property: A bridging loan can allow homeowners to secure their next property without waiting for their current home to sell. This may be helpful in markets where suitable properties become available quickly, and settlement timelines do not align.

Flexible repayment structures during the bridging period: Many short-term home loans offer repayment flexibility during the bridging period. Depending on the lender and loan structure, borrowers may make interest-only repayments or have interest capitalised and added to the loan balance. This structure can help manage cash flow while the two properties are temporarily involved.

Potential to include some purchase costs: In some cases, lenders may allow certain purchase costs (such as stamp duty) to be included in the bridging loan if sufficient equity is available. This may reduce the amount of upfront cash required, although lender policies and borrowing limits vary.

These benefits explain why some homeowners consider bridging finance when planning a buy-before-you-sell move.

What are the risks of a bridging loan?

While a bridging loan can provide flexibility when buying a new property before selling your current one, it also introduces temporary financial complexity because borrowers may hold two properties during the bridging period.

Understanding the potential risks can help homeowners decide whether buy-before-you-sell finance in Australia suits their situation.

Sale timing risk: Bridging loans are designed as short-term property finance, usually lasting six to twelve months. If the existing property takes longer to sell than expected, borrowers may need to adjust their sale strategy or reduce the asking price. The longer the property remains unsold, the longer the temporary loan balance remains in place.

Capitalised interest growth: Bridging finance in Australia allows capitalised interest, where interest is added to the loan balance rather than paid monthly. While this can reduce immediate repayment pressure, it may increase the total loan balance during the bridging period, particularly if the property takes longer to sell.

Higher interest costs: Because a bridge loan is a short-term loan and involves temporarily higher debt levels, interest rates may be higher than standard home loan rates. This can increase borrowing costs during the bridging period.

Property valuation risk: Lenders typically rely on property valuations when assessing a property bridging loan. If the valuation of the existing property is lower than expected, the available equity may be reduced. This can affect borrowing capacity or require additional funds to complete the purchase.

Market condition risk: Property market conditions can change during the bridging period. If buyer demand slows or property values decline, the existing home may take longer to sell or achieve a lower price than anticipated. This may affect the final end debt once the property is sold.

Servicing assessment risk: Lenders will assess the borrower’s servicing capacity before approving an application. This may include reviewing income, existing commitments and the borrower’s ability to manage repayments during the bridging period. In some cases, lenders may also consider whether the borrower could manage repayments if the property sale takes longer than expected.

Limited loan features: Some bridging loans may not offer the same features as standard home loans. For example, certain products may have limited access to features such as redraw facilities or offset accounts while the bridging structure is in place.

Understanding these risks can help borrowers plan how short-term property finance may affect their finances during the bridging period.

Bridging loans vs construction loans: What’s the difference?

Bridging loans and construction loans can both be used when financing property, but they serve different purposes. Understanding the distinction can help borrowers choose the right loan structure depending on whether they are managing the timing between two property transactions or funding the construction of a new home.

Feature Bridging loans Construction loans Purpose Buy or build a property before selling your current home Build a new property Loan structure Temporary combined loan during the bridging period Funds released in staged progress payments Typical timeframe Bridging loans usually run for around 6–12 months Duration of the construction project Key lender assessment Equity, servicing capacity, expected sale price Building contract, construction stages, final property value

While both loan types are assessed by lenders based on factors such as financial position and property security, the structure and release of funds are different.

How can an Aussie Broker help with a bridging loan?

A bridging loan can involve several moving parts, including temporary higher debt levels, property sale timing and differences in lender policies. Because of this, many borrowers choose to speak with a broker before committing to a buying-before-selling strategy.

An Aussie Broker can help you review your financial position, explain how a bridge loan works and compare lenders offering this financing option. The aim is to help you understand the structure, costs and risks before moving forward.

Below are some ways a broker may assist when exploring a property bridging loan.

Assess peak debt and servicing capacity

One of the first steps is estimating peak debt – the highest loan balance during the bridging period. An Aussie Broker can help estimate the balance of your existing home loan, the loan required for the new property and the combined loan balance during the bridging period.

They can also review your income, existing commitments and servicing capacity to assess whether the temporary loan structure may meet lender requirements.

Review your equity position.

Most short-term property finance options rely on equity in your existing property. A broker can help estimate your available equity by reviewing the estimated market value of your property, the remaining balance on your home loan and how much equity may support the new purchase.

This helps determine whether there may be sufficient equity to structure a buy-before-you-sell loan while keeping the LVR within lender limits.

Compare lenders offering a buy-before-you-sell home loan.

Not all lenders offer bridging loans, and policies can vary between those that do.

An Aussie Broker can help compare lenders based on factors such as maximum bridging periods, repayment structures, the interest treatment (interest-only or capitalised), servicing requirements and available loan features.

In some situations, brokers may also discuss specialist lending options such as Aussie Bridge, which may assist certain customers who want to purchase before selling. Suitability depends on individual financial circumstances and lender criteria.

Structure repayments during the bridging period

Another important step is deciding how repayments may work while both properties are involved.

Depending on the lender, borrowers may make interest-only repayments or have capitalised interest added to the loan balance during the bridging period. A broker can explain how each approach may affect cash flow and the final loan balance once the existing property is sold.

Plan fallback strategies if sale timing changes.

Because property sale timelines can vary, it is important to plan for different scenarios.

An Aussie Broker can help you consider options such as adjusting the expected sale timeline, reviewing repayment arrangements if the property takes longer to sell and exploring alternative loan structures if market conditions change.

Planning these scenarios early may help borrowers approach bridging finance with greater clarity.

Getting guidance before buying before selling

Bridging finance can help some homeowners manage the transition between two properties, but the structure and risks can vary depending on individual circumstances.

Speaking with an Aussie Broker can help you review your equity position, estimate peak debt and compare lenders offering bridging loans. With the right information, you can decide whether a short-term home loan aligns with your buying-before-selling strategy and broader property plans.

Bringing it all together: Planning a buying-before-selling move

Bridging finance can help homeowners manage the timing between buying a new property and selling their existing one. By temporarily combining both loans, buy-before-you-sell finance may allow some buyers to move forward with a purchase sooner while their current home is still on the market.

However, bridging finance in Australia is not suitable for every situation. Because it temporarily increases borrowing, it is important to understand how peak debt, end debt, equity and repayment structures work before proceeding. Lender policies can also vary, meaning the loan structure may differ depending on your financial position and the property involved.

If you are exploring short-term property finance, speaking with an Aussie Broker can help you understand how the numbers may work before committing to a purchase.

An Aussie Broker can help review your equity position, estimate peak debt and compare lenders offering buy-before-you-sell loans. With clear information and scenario modelling, you can decide whether a bridging loan aligns with your buying-before-selling strategy and property plans.

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