Key takeaways:

Check every calendar: Public holidays are only one part of the picture. Confirm exact cut-off dates and holiday closures for all parties.

Finance needs a buffer: Pre-approval is conditional. Formal approval requires valuation, document checks, and formal sign-off.

Contracts dictate the clock: Cooling-off periods, deposit due dates, and settlement deadlines depend on state laws and contract terms.

Upgraders face timing risks: Coordinating simultaneous settlement, mortgage discharge, and funds flow requires extra lead time.

If you’re planning to buy, sell or move home over the holiday season, the challenge is less about a universal shutdown and more about making sure everyone involved can meet the same deadlines.

A lender may have a different processing cut-off from your conveyancer. An agent may be available for inspections but not key handover. Public holidays, office closures and reduced staffing can leave less time to fix a missing document or delayed valuation.

Before you sign, make sure your lender, agent and conveyancer or solicitor have confirmed the dates they can meet.

Why the holiday period can make settlement timing tighter

For the 2026–27 holiday period, Christmas Day falls on Friday 25 December 2026, Boxing Day on Saturday 26 December and New Year’s Day on Friday 1 January 2027. State and territory calendars may include substitute, additional or part-day holidays.

These dates do not automatically prevent settlement , but they can reduce the business days available for loan processing, legal work, inspections and moving arrangements. Check the official calendar for the property’s state or territory, then confirm each lender, agent and legal professional’s actual cut-off dates.

Planning a move over the holiday period? An Aussie Broker can help you understand your borrowing position, lender requirements and finance timing before you sign. Speak to an Aussie Broker to find out more

Five timing checks to confirm before you sign

Before signing, ask your conveyancer or solicitor to identify each deadline and check that the timetable is realistic. This article focuses on the extra timing checks that matter around the holiday period.

1. Contract and cooling-off dates

Ask your conveyancer or solicitor when the contract becomes binding, whether cooling-off applies and how weekends, public holidays and statutory business-day rules affect the calculation. The answer can vary by state or territory, sale method, waivers, holiday exclusions and contract terms. Auction purchases may be treated differently, so do not assume the holiday period gives you extra time to decide or arrange finance.

Before signing, confirm who must receive any notice, how and when it must be served, and whether electronic service is permitted. If the other party’s representative is closed, get a written alternative contact or service method. Do not rely on a general inbox or assume the deadline moves to the next business day.

Your contract of sale and relevant consumer affairs or fair trading guidance may help explain what applies, but neither replaces advice on your specific contract.

Not sure what your contract means? Start with Aussie Contract Analyser to understand key sections before speaking with a conveyancer. Get a quick overview

2. Deposit payment date

Confirm the amount, payment method and exact due date for the deposit. Ask what happens if the due date falls close to a weekend, public holiday or office closure, and allow time for cleared funds to be received.

If you are selling one property to fund the deposit on another, do not assume the sale proceeds will be available when you need them. Your conveyancer or solicitor can explain the contract and settlement implications, while an Aussie Broker can help map the finance sequence and borrowing position.

You might also be interested in: How selling before you buy affects your next property move

3. Finance approval and document deadlines

A finance clause may include a date by which you need to obtain approval or give notice. Ask your conveyancer to explain the clause, then ask your broker or lender what must still be completed before formal approval.

Home loan pre-approval can help set an indicative budget, but it is not a guarantee of formal approval. The lender may still need to assess the specific property, confirm its valuation and security requirements, check updated financial information and issue loan documents.

Pre-approvals often last around 90 days, but the expiry period varies by lender. Holiday spending, new credit facilities such as buy now, pay later or retail cards, and changes in interest rates may affect your financial position or the lender’s assessment before formal approval. Tell your lender or broker about relevant changes promptly.

An Aussie Broker can help you understand what remains outstanding and whether the proposed settlement date leaves a workable buffer. They can also help model the cash-flow effect of an earlier or later settlement.

4. Settlement and handover date

The settlement date is agreed in the contract, so check it before you sign. Your conveyancer or solicitor should confirm the contract terms and legal requirements, while your lender or broker can confirm the finance and lender timing.

Electronic settlement platforms, including PEXA or Sympli, may have cut-off windows and require lender sign-off and funds readiness before settlement can proceed. Ask your conveyancer and lender for the relevant cut-off times, not just the contract date.

Ask:

Is the lender available on the proposed date, with enough time for its checks and loan documents?

Are title, transfer and search requirements likely to be ready, with a buffer for delays?

When will the pre-settlement inspection and key handover happen?

What happens if settlement needs to be rescheduled?

You might also be interested in: Finalising your first-home purchase: settlement and conveyancing explained

Changing the date after signing may require the other party’s agreement and could have financial or legal consequences under the contract. A tight date may also leave less room to deal with a valuation issue, missing document or finance condition.

5. Mortgage discharge for sellers

If you are selling, contact your lender and conveyancer about the mortgage discharge process as early as possible. Lender requirements and notice periods vary, and the discharge needs to be coordinated with settlement.

Ask your lender for its current discharge process, cut-off times and required documents. Your conveyancer or solicitor can confirm any contract obligations, notices and settlement adjustments. If you are using sale proceeds to repay the loan or fund the next purchase, an Aussie Broker can explain how the timing may affect your available funds and borrowing position.

You might also be interested in: Selling an investment property: What happens at settlement?

Before you sign: A short holiday checklist Make sure you have:

checked the expiry date, often around 90 days depending on the lender, and conditions of any pre-approval

confirmed the cash needed for the deposit, stamp duty , inspections, insurance and moving costs

asked your lender or broker what remains, including document, valuation and funding cut-offs

had the contract reviewed and arranged any building, pest, strata or pre-settlement inspection

confirmed your agent’s availability for inspections, deposit receipt and key handover

asked your conveyancer or solicitor to confirm the deadlines and what happens if their office is closed

If you are renting or upgrading, check whether the proposed date creates overlapping rent, mortgage, storage or temporary accommodation costs. An Aussie Broker can help compare finance and cash-flow scenarios, while your conveyancer or solicitor must confirm the contract and jurisdiction-specific requirements.

Ready to check your finance timing? An Aussie Broker can help you understand what remains in your application and compare finance and cash-flow scenarios before you commit. Speak with an Aussie Broker

What sellers and upgraders should plan for

For sellers, the sale price is not the same as the cash available after settlement. Mortgage payout amounts, selling costs, adjustments and other obligations may reduce the funds available for the next purchase.

Upgraders also need to coordinate two settlement dates. A mismatch can affect access to sale proceeds, temporary rent or storage, and whether they carry two sets of property-related costs . Around the holiday period, an Aussie Broker can help compare a longer or coordinated settlement, while your conveyancer or solicitor confirms what the contract allows.

What if a deadline falls during a closure?

Do not assume a deadline automatically moves to the next business day or that an email to a closed office is effective service. The answer depends on the contract, state or territory rules and the type of deadline.

If a notice must be served, confirm the recipient, service method, required time and any electronic-service or backup-contact arrangements with your conveyancer or solicitor. Contact your lender or broker separately about loan processing. Keep written records and get any change to a settlement date in writing before the original date where possible.

Plan the transaction around the dates you can control

Buying or selling over the holiday season does not need to mean avoiding the period altogether. It does mean checking the exact timetable before you sign, allowing for reduced availability and keeping your finance, legal and moving plans aligned.

Write down the deposit, finance, cooling-off, inspection, settlement, discharge and move dates. Confirm each date with the professional responsible for it and build in a practical buffer. An Aussie Broker can help you compare finance scenarios, while your conveyancer or solicitor can confirm the contract and jurisdiction-specific requirements.