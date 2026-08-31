Key takeaways:

Changing conditions, like rate rises , prompted a couple to review their home loan.

An Aussie Broker looked beyond the interest rate , considering cash-flow priorities and an approaching change to an investment loan.

The full loan structure matters. Repayments, fees, features, loan terms and potential total interest should all be considered.

An Aussie Broker can review an existing loan and compare available options from participating lenders.

With both loans on variable rates, and with the RBA having raised the cash rate three times, Tanika Drew and her partner, Travis, found their situation had reached a point where reviewing their options made sense.

As the rate rises flowed through to their loans, the monthly repayments increased and placed growing pressure on their household budget.

Tanika wanted to understand whether there was an opportunity to reduce their repayments and create more breathing room in the household budget.

Want to understand how your home loan is tracking? An Aussie Broker can complete a free^ home loan health check based on your current circumstances. Book an appointment

A referral prompted a second look

She was initially hesitant to explore refinancing because she believed the couple may need to remain with their lender for at least 12 months. A referral to Aussie Broker, Vicki Fraser prompted them to check whether their existing loans still suited their circumstances.

Fraser examined both loan structures and compared how lenders may assess the couple's position. She also identified that the interest-only period on their investment loan was approaching its end, which could have placed further pressure on their cash flow.

According to Fraser's loan comparison, the new arrangements reduced the couple's combined required repayments by $651 a month and extended the interest-only period on their investment loan.

For Tanika and Travis, the outcome was about more than switching lenders. Fraser identified where future additional repayment pressure could arise and found a structure that supported the couple's immediate cash-flow priority.

A lower rate and lower repayments aren't always the same thing. How a loan calculates repayments, and any features attached to it, can mean two loans with similar rates produce different repayment amounts.

You might also be interested in: How can I negotiate with my lender to get a better rate?

Looking beyond the interest rate

When Fraser first reviewed the loans, she wanted to understand what was creating the most immediate pressure and what the couple needed their loans to do.

Tanika and Travis wanted to reduce their repayments, but they also needed to prepare for a change to their investment loan.

Their previous broker had only arranged one year of interest-only repayments, meaning they were due to start paying down the loan itself as well as interest, which would have pushed their repayments up.

Fraser was able to extend the interest-only period by a further two years, keeping their repayments lower for now. The trade-off is that less of the loan gets paid off during that time, so they'll pay more interest overall in the long run.

An Aussie Broker can also help revisit that decision down the track, shifting the focus back to paying down the loan sooner once cash flow allows.

Fraser said identifying a borrower's main priority helped determine which loan structures were worth comparing.

"Everybody wants a lower interest rate and everybody wants to pay their home loan off sooner," she said.

"However, which is the greater priority right now? Is it cash flow, or is the focus really about how to get the loan paid off sooner?"

For Tanika and Travis, cash flow was the immediate concern.

Rather than focusing only on the existing interest rates, Fraser reassessed the couple's income, the liabilities attached to both properties and the approaching change to the investment loan, then compared how lenders could approach that information.

For Tanika and Travis, the new arrangements reduced their combined required repayments and created more room in their household budget.

"Refinancing gave us a little bit more leeway to save, put a little extra on the house if we need to or put it towards renovations," she said.

"It definitely has helped."

Not sure if your current loan is still the best fit? An Aussie Broker can review your existing loan and model estimated repayments, switching costs and the potential break-even period. Book a free^ chat

Could a home loan review uncover potential savings?

Tanika and Travis's experience started with a conversation about whether their existing loans still suited their circumstances.

A home loan review does not mean a borrower has to refinance, but it may help identify whether a different rate, feature or loan structure could better support their current priorities.

An analysis of settled Aussie refinance applications from July 2025 to May 2026 found that lower calculated repayments were common among borrowers refinancing a broadly similar loan amount.

Refinance repayment snapshot

77.9% of like-for-like refinance applications had lower calculated monthly repayments.

$151 a month was the median calculated repayment reduction.

50.1% reduced calculated repayments by at least $150 a month.

A note on Aussie data: Aussie internal analysis of settled refinance applications from July 2025 to May 2026. Applications involved no linked property purchase and a new loan amount within approximately 2% of the previous outstanding balance. Calculated repayment reductions do not account for every borrower's fees, loan features or total interest costs.

These figures do not mean refinancing will reduce costs for every borrower. Switching fees, the proposed loan term, loan features and potential total interest should also be considered.

A proposed lender will reassess the borrower's income, expenses, debts, equity, credit history and ability to service the loan. Its valuation of the property may also affect the amount available and the borrower's loan-to-value ratio.

Switching may involve discharge and application fees, government charges, valuation costs and another credit enquiry. Depending on the loan and the borrower's equity, fixed-rate break costs or lenders mortgage insurance may also apply.

Borrowers should check whether the proposed loan resets their debt over a longer term. A longer term may reduce required repayments but could increase the total interest paid.

An Aussie Broker can begin by reviewing the existing loan and modelling estimated repayments, switching costs and the potential break-even period. If refinancing appears worth considering, they can compare available options from participating lenders before a formal application is made.

Tanika and Travis's own triggers, rising repayments and an interest-only period coming to an end, are two of the more common reasons Aussie Brokers see borrowers come in for a review.

Are you eligible for a refinance? An Aussie Broker can check your eligibility and search for a lower rate. Get in touch

You might also be interested in: Home loan refinancing process and timeline

Signs it may be worth reviewing your home loan

A home loan review may be worth considering if:

Your circumstances have changed. This could include a change in income, purchasing another property or preparing for a major household change.

Your repayments have changed. Several interest rate movements may have affected your household cash flow since your last review.

A loan period is approaching its end. Check whether a fixed-rate or interest-only period is due to expire and what the required repayments may become.

You have not reviewed the loan recently. A review may help you understand whether the rate, features and structure continue to suit your needs.

These signs do not automatically mean refinancing will be suitable. Remaining with the existing lender may still be appropriate after considering the available options, costs and longer-term implications.

It may also help to identify upcoming changes and compare the total cost of a proposed loan, rather than focusing only on its advertised rate.

Don't let your home loan hold you back Check your rate now and discover potential savings. Check your mortgage health

The next review is already planned

Tanika said the experience changed how she intended to manage the couple's home loans.

She had previously held a home loan for approximately 10 years without considering whether another rate, lender or loan structure may have been available.

"I didn't even think to explore refinancing, whether I could get a better interest rate, or if there were better options with another bank," she said.

"I feel like I'm always going to review my interest rates now ... I would encourage people to talk to their bank or a mortgage broker and see what they can do."

Tanika said Fraser planned to contact the couple again after 12 months to check how the loans are tracking and whether their circumstances or priorities have changed.

A lender will generally discuss products from its own range. An Aussie Broker can review a borrower's existing loan and compare available options from a panel of 25+ lenders.

The purpose of a home loan health check is not to refinance for the sake of changing lenders. It is to understand whether the existing loan continues to suit the borrower and whether another available option may better support their repayments, cash flow and longer-term plans.

Tanika and Travis's experience shows that a loan review isn't just about chasing a lower rate. It's about checking whether upcoming changes, like the end of an interest-only period, are already accounted for.

Disclaimer General information only. This customer story is based on Tanika and Travis’s circumstances and loan arrangements at the relevant time. Outcomes, lender options, interest rates, repayments and any savings vary depending on individual circumstances, lender criteria, loan structure, fees and charges, and are not guaranteed. ©2026 Lendi Group Distribution Pty Ltd ABN 27 105 265 861, Australian Credit Licence 246786. Lendi Group Pty Ltd ACN 648 681 654, is the ultimate holding company for the Aussie business. Aussie does not provide financial or investment advice. This material does not take account of your objectives, financial circumstances or needs. Aussie recommends that you seek independent financial, legal and taxation advice before making an investment decision. Aussie's panel includes over 25 lenders, including the big four banks and Aussie's own branded products. Not all lenders are available through every broker or in all locations. At Aussie, we do not charge you for our services. We receive a commission from the lender when your loan settles. Lender charged fees will apply. During an Interest Only period, your Interest Only payments will not reduce your loan balance. This may mean you pay more interest over the life of the loan. Savings and outcomes are illustrative only. Any reduction in repayments or interest mentioned is based on a specific case study. Actual savings will depend on individual circumstances, including loan amount, LVR, interest rates, fees, and lender credit criteria. Results vary and refinancing may not be financially worthwhile for all borrowers. Source: Aussie internal refinance application data. The analysis included settled refinance applications from July 2025 to May 2026 where there was no linked property purchase and the new loan amount was within approximately 2% of the previous outstanding balance. June 2026 was excluded as a partial month. Repayment outcomes are calculated and do not account for every borrower's fees, loan features or total interest costs.