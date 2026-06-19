How does stamp duty work in Queensland?

Key takeaways
Queensland expanded first home buyer transfer duty concessions in 2024 and 2025, including broader concessions for eligible buyers purchasing established homes, new homes and vacant land.
From 1 May 2025, eligible first home buyers purchasing a new home or vacant land may pay no transfer duty.
Stamp duty can significantly affect upfront buying costs, so it's important to factor it into your budget early.
Eligible owner-occupiers may qualify for a home concession that reduces the amount of transfer duty payable.
If you're buying property in Queensland, one of the biggest upfront costs to plan for is stamp duty, officially known as transfer duty.
Transfer duty is a government tax charged when property ownership changes hands.
In most cases, the buyer pays the duty, and the amount depends on factors including:
the property's dutiable value
whether you're eligible for a home concession
whether you're eligible for a first home concession
whether foreign acquirer duty or other applicable surcharges apply
In Queensland, transfer duty is calculated using a sliding scale, meaning higher-value properties generally attract a higher rate of duty.
Understanding how transfer duty works may help you budget more confidently before you buy.
Current Queensland transfer duty rates (2025–26)
The Queensland Revenue Office (QRO) publishes standard transfer duty rates that apply to dutiable transactions involving property, including investment properties, commercial property, and homes where no concession applies.
Dutiable value
Duty rate
Not more than $5,000
Nil
More than $5,000 up to $75,000
$1.50 for each $100, or part of $100, over $5,000
$75,000 to $540,000
$1,050 plus $3.50 for each $100, or part of $100, over $75,000
$540,000 to $1,000,000
$17,325 plus $4.50 for each $100, or part of $100, over $540,000
More than $1,000,000
$38,025 plus $5.75 for each $100, or part of $100, over $1,000,000
Source: Queensland Revenue Office – Transfer duty rates
Home concession rates
If you're buying a property that will be your home, you may be eligible for a home concession that reduces the amount of transfer duty payable.
Purchase price/value
Duty rate
Not more than $350,000
$1.00 for each $100 or part of $100
More than $350,000 to $540,000
$3,500 plus $3.50 for every $100, or part of $100, over $350,000
$540,000 to $1,000,000
$10,150 plus $4.50 for every $100, or part of $100, over $540,000
More than $1,000,000
$30,850 plus $5.75 for every $100, or part of $100, over $1,000,000
Source: Queensland Revenue Office – Home concession rates
You might also be interested in: State-by-state guide to buying with the Home Guarantee Scheme
When do you pay stamp duty in Queensland?
In Queensland, transfer duty is generally payable:
within 30 days of the liability arising where the transaction is settled through an approved self-assessor such as a solicitor or conveyancer
within 60 days if the transaction documents are lodged directly by the purchaser
Source: Queensland Revenue Office – Paying transfer duty
Your conveyancer or solicitor will usually calculate and arrange payment as part of the settlement process.
How much is stamp duty in Queensland?
The amount of transfer duty you pay depends on the property's dutiable value and whether any concessions apply.
Here's a simplified example using the standard transfer duty rates.
Property price
Estimated transfer duty*
$650,000
Approx. $22,275
$850,000
Approx. $31,275
$1 million
Approx. $38,025
*These examples are illustrative only and do not constitute financial or tax advice. Transfer duty may vary depending on the property, buyer eligibility and applicable concessions. Readers should refer to the Queensland Revenue Office for current rates and calculations.
Source: Queensland Revenue Office – Transfer duty estimator
You can also use the Queensland Revenue Office transfer duty estimator or speak with your conveyancer for a more tailored estimate.
Are there stamp duty concessions for first home buyers in Queensland?
Yes. Queensland offers several transfer duty concessions, and the rules for first home buyers were significantly expanded in 2024 and 2025.
First home concession (established homes)
For eligible first home buyers purchasing an established home, a first home concession may apply in addition to the home concession.
For contracts entered on or after 9 June 2024:
a concession of up to $17,350 may apply for properties valued up to $709,999
the concession phases down between $710,000 and $800,000
no first home concession applies at $800,000 and above, although the home concession may still apply
In practice, many eligible first home buyers purchasing an established home valued at $700,000 or less may pay no transfer duty.
Source: Queensland Revenue Office – First home concession
First home (new home) concession
From 1 May 2025, eligible first home buyers purchasing a new home may access a full transfer duty concession.
This means eligible buyers could pay no transfer duty, with no value cap for the home and residential land attributed to the home.
First home vacant land concession
From 1 May 2025, eligible first home buyers purchasing vacant land to build their first home on may also access a full transfer duty concession.
There is no value cap for this concession.
Source: Queensland Revenue Office – First home vacant land concession
Before relying on any concession threshold, buyers should confirm the latest eligibility criteria directly with the Queensland Revenue Office before purchasing.
You might also be interested in: Find a QLD home with just 2% deposit under the Boost to Buy scheme
Is there a First Home Owner Grant in Queensland?
Yes. The Queensland First Home Owner Grant is separate from transfer duty concessions.
Eligible buyers buying or building a new home may receive a grant of $15,000 or $30,000, depending on the timing of the transaction and eligibility criteria.
The temporary $30,000 grant is available until 30 June 2026, after which the grant amount is scheduled to revert to $15,000.
The value of the new home must be less than $750,000, including land and any contract variations.
Source: Queensland Revenue Office – First Home Owner Grant
The grant and transfer duty concessions are separate entitlements, and some eligible buyers may qualify for both. Buyers should check QRO for the latest grant settings before applying.
You might also be interested in: Queensland’s $30,000 first home buyer grant deadline looms as buyers race the clock
Additional foreign acquirer duty
Foreign persons acquiring residential land in Queensland may be liable for additional foreign acquirer duty on top of standard transfer duty. The current rate is 8% of the dutiable value of the residential land.
Source: Queensland Revenue Office – Additional foreign acquirer duty
Eligibility rules vary depending on the purchaser structure and ownership arrangements.
What other costs should buyers plan for?
Transfer duty is only one part of the upfront costs involved in buying property.
Other costs may include:
lender fees
conveyancing or legal fees
pest and building inspections
loan establishment costs
registration fees
strata reports (if applicable)
moving costs
For many buyers, these expenses can add up quickly, which is why it can help to understand your borrowing power and buying costs early in the process.
An Aussie Broker can help you understand the upfront costs involved and explore home loan options that may suit your needs.
Can stamp duty be added to a home loan?
In some situations, buyers may be able to borrow enough to help cover transfer duty costs as part of their total loan amount.
Whether this is possible depends on:
the lender
your deposit size
your overall financial position
Borrowing additional funds may also increase interest costs over the life of the loan.
Planning ahead for stamp duty in Queensland
Before buying property in Queensland, it may help to:
estimate your transfer duty early using the Queensland Revenue Office estimator
check whether you qualify for a home concession or first home concession
factor all upfront buying costs into your savings plan
understand how transfer duty may affect your borrowing power
speak with a broker or conveyancer before making an offer
Because concession schemes and eligibility settings can change over time, it's important to check the latest government guidance before purchasing property.
If you're preparing to buy a home, an Aussie Broker can help you understand your borrowing power, upfront costs, and home loan options so you can make more informed decisions throughout the buying process.