How does stamp duty work in Queensland?

Key takeaways

If you're buying property in Queensland, one of the biggest upfront costs to plan for is stamp duty, officially known as transfer duty.

Transfer duty is a government tax charged when property ownership changes hands.

In most cases, the buyer pays the duty, and the amount depends on factors including:

the property's dutiable value

whether you're eligible for a home concession

whether you're eligible for a first home concession

whether foreign acquirer duty or other applicable surcharges apply

In Queensland, transfer duty is calculated using a sliding scale, meaning higher-value properties generally attract a higher rate of duty.

Understanding how transfer duty works may help you budget more confidently before you buy.

Current Queensland transfer duty rates (2025–26)

The Queensland Revenue Office (QRO) publishes standard transfer duty rates that apply to dutiable transactions involving property, including investment properties, commercial property, and homes where no concession applies.

Dutiable value Duty rate Not more than $5,000 Nil More than $5,000 up to $75,000 $1.50 for each $100, or part of $100, over $5,000 $75,000 to $540,000 $1,050 plus $3.50 for each $100, or part of $100, over $75,000 $540,000 to $1,000,000 $17,325 plus $4.50 for each $100, or part of $100, over $540,000 More than $1,000,000 $38,025 plus $5.75 for each $100, or part of $100, over $1,000,000

Source: Queensland Revenue Office – Transfer duty rates

What could your stamp duty costs look like? Get your home buying budget sorted by figuring out stamp duty costs. Calculate now

Home concession rates

If you're buying a property that will be your home, you may be eligible for a home concession that reduces the amount of transfer duty payable.

Purchase price/value Duty rate Not more than $350,000 $1.00 for each $100 or part of $100 More than $350,000 to $540,000 $3,500 plus $3.50 for every $100, or part of $100, over $350,000 $540,000 to $1,000,000 $10,150 plus $4.50 for every $100, or part of $100, over $540,000 More than $1,000,000 $30,850 plus $5.75 for every $100, or part of $100, over $1,000,000

Source: Queensland Revenue Office – Home concession rates

You might also be interested in: State-by-state guide to buying with the Home Guarantee Scheme

When do you pay stamp duty in Queensland?

In Queensland, transfer duty is generally payable:

within 30 days of the liability arising where the transaction is settled through an approved self-assessor such as a solicitor or conveyancer

within 60 days if the transaction documents are lodged directly by the purchaser

Source: Queensland Revenue Office – Paying transfer duty

Your conveyancer or solicitor will usually calculate and arrange payment as part of the settlement process.

How much is stamp duty in Queensland?

The amount of transfer duty you pay depends on the property's dutiable value and whether any concessions apply.

Here's a simplified example using the standard transfer duty rates.

Property price Estimated transfer duty* $650,000 Approx. $22,275 $850,000 Approx. $31,275 $1 million Approx. $38,025

*These examples are illustrative only and do not constitute financial or tax advice. Transfer duty may vary depending on the property, buyer eligibility and applicable concessions. Readers should refer to the Queensland Revenue Office for current rates and calculations.

Source: Queensland Revenue Office – Transfer duty estimator

You can also use the Queensland Revenue Office transfer duty estimator or speak with your conveyancer for a more tailored estimate.

How much stamp duty might you need to pay? Find out an estimate using Aussie’s Stamp Duty Calculator Calculate now

Are there stamp duty concessions for first home buyers in Queensland?

Yes. Queensland offers several transfer duty concessions, and the rules for first home buyers were significantly expanded in 2024 and 2025.

First home concession (established homes)

For eligible first home buyers purchasing an established home, a first home concession may apply in addition to the home concession.

For contracts entered on or after 9 June 2024:

a concession of up to $17,350 may apply for properties valued up to $709,999

the concession phases down between $710,000 and $800,000

no first home concession applies at $800,000 and above, although the home concession may still apply

In practice, many eligible first home buyers purchasing an established home valued at $700,000 or less may pay no transfer duty.

Source: Queensland Revenue Office – First home concession

First home (new home) concession

From 1 May 2025, eligible first home buyers purchasing a new home may access a full transfer duty concession.

This means eligible buyers could pay no transfer duty, with no value cap for the home and residential land attributed to the home.

First home vacant land concession

From 1 May 2025, eligible first home buyers purchasing vacant land to build their first home on may also access a full transfer duty concession.

There is no value cap for this concession.

Source: Queensland Revenue Office – First home vacant land concession

Before relying on any concession threshold, buyers should confirm the latest eligibility criteria directly with the Queensland Revenue Office before purchasing.

You might also be interested in: Find a QLD home with just 2% deposit under the Boost to Buy scheme

What grants and schemes you could be eligible for? Chat to an Aussie Broker to see how much you could save. Get in touch

Is there a First Home Owner Grant in Queensland?

Yes. The Queensland First Home Owner Grant is separate from transfer duty concessions.

Eligible buyers buying or building a new home may receive a grant of $15,000 or $30,000, depending on the timing of the transaction and eligibility criteria.

The temporary $30,000 grant is available until 30 June 2026, after which the grant amount is scheduled to revert to $15,000.

The value of the new home must be less than $750,000, including land and any contract variations.

Source: Queensland Revenue Office – First Home Owner Grant

The grant and transfer duty concessions are separate entitlements, and some eligible buyers may qualify for both. Buyers should check QRO for the latest grant settings before applying.

You might also be interested in: Queensland’s $30,000 first home buyer grant deadline looms as buyers race the clock

Additional foreign acquirer duty

Foreign persons acquiring residential land in Queensland may be liable for additional foreign acquirer duty on top of standard transfer duty. The current rate is 8% of the dutiable value of the residential land.

Source: Queensland Revenue Office – Additional foreign acquirer duty

Eligibility rules vary depending on the purchaser structure and ownership arrangements.

What other costs should buyers plan for?

Transfer duty is only one part of the upfront costs involved in buying property.

Other costs may include:

lender fees

conveyancing or legal fees

pest and building inspections

loan establishment costs

registration fees

strata reports (if applicable)

moving costs

For many buyers, these expenses can add up quickly, which is why it can help to understand your borrowing power and buying costs early in the process.

An Aussie Broker can help you understand the upfront costs involved and explore home loan options that may suit your needs.

Want more information on grants available in your state? Talk to your local Aussie Broker, for free^, to explore your options. Let's talk

Can stamp duty be added to a home loan?

In some situations, buyers may be able to borrow enough to help cover transfer duty costs as part of their total loan amount.

Whether this is possible depends on:

the lender

your deposit size

your loan-to-value ratio (LVR)

your overall financial position

Borrowing additional funds may also increase interest costs over the life of the loan.

Planning ahead for stamp duty in Queensland

Before buying property in Queensland, it may help to:

estimate your transfer duty early using the Queensland Revenue Office estimator

check whether you qualify for a home concession or first home concession

factor all upfront buying costs into your savings plan

understand how transfer duty may affect your borrowing power

speak with a broker or conveyancer before making an offer

Because concession schemes and eligibility settings can change over time, it's important to check the latest government guidance before purchasing property.

If you're preparing to buy a home, an Aussie Broker can help you understand your borrowing power, upfront costs, and home loan options so you can make more informed decisions throughout the buying process.

Disclaimer **Not all lenders are available through all brokers.

^Lender-charged fees will apply. *Estimated transfer duty figures are indicative only and based on publicly available Queensland transfer duty rates as at 2026. Actual costs may vary depending on your circumstances, eligibility for concessions, exemptions, additional foreign acquirer duty or other applicable charges. **Eligibility criteria, concession thresholds, grant amounts and transfer duty settings may change. Buyers should confirm the latest information directly with the Queensland Revenue Office before making financial decisions. ©2025 Lendi Group Distribution Pty Ltd ABN 27 105 265 861, Australian Credit Licence 246786. Lendi Group Pty Ltd ACN 648 681 654, is the ultimate holding company for the Aussie business. Aussie does not provide financial or investment advice. This material does not take account of your objectives, financial circumstances or needs. Aussie recommends that you seek independent financial, legal and taxation advice before making an investment decision.

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