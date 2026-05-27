How does stamp duty work in Victoria?

Key takeaways

Victoria offers stamp duty exemptions for eligible first home buyers purchasing properties with a dutiable value of up to $600,000 .

Eligible first home buyers may receive a concession on homes with a dutiable value between $600,001 and $750,000 .

Stamp duty can significantly affect upfront buying costs, so it’s important to factor it into your budget early.

Victoria also offers other concessions and exemptions , including principal place of residence and eligible off-the-plan concessions.

If you’re buying property in Victoria, one of the biggest upfront costs to plan for is stamp duty, officially known as land transfer duty.

Land transfer duty is a government tax charged when property ownership changes hands. In most cases, the buyer pays the duty, and the amount depends on factors including:

the property value

whether you’re eligible for concessions or exemptions

whether the property will be your principal place of residence

whether foreign purchaser additional duty or other applicable surcharges apply

In Victoria, transfer duty is calculated using a sliding scale, meaning higher-value properties generally attract a higher rate of duty.

Understanding how land transfer duty works may help you budget more confidently before you buy.

Current Victoria stamp duty rates (2025–26)

Victoria applies different land transfer duty rates depending on factors including property value and whether the property will be your principal place of residence.

Eligible owner-occupiers may receive concessional rates on principal place of residence purchases valued up to $550,000 .

For eligible principal place of residence purchases, the current concessional rates are:

Dutiable value range Rate $0 - $25,000 1.4% of the dutiable value > $25,000 - $130,000 $350 plus 2.4% of the dutiable value in excess of $25,000 > $130,000 - $440,000 $2,870 plus 5% of the dutiable value in excess of $130,000 > $440,000 - $550,000 $18,370 plus 6% of the dutiable value in excess of $440,000 More than $550,000 The principal place of residence concessional rate does not apply

Source: State Revenue Office Victoria

When do you pay stamp duty in Victoria?

Your conveyancer, solicitor or bank normally pays duty via Duties Online , and if duty is not paid within 30 days of settlement , penalty tax and interest may apply.

Your conveyancer or solicitor will usually help calculate and arrange payment as part of the settlement process.

What could your stamp duty costs look like? Get your home buying budget sorted by figuring out stamp duty costs. Calculate now

How much is stamp duty in Victoria?

The amount of stamp duty you pay depends on the property’s dutiable value and whether any exemptions or concessions apply.

Here’s a simplified example using the current Victorian land transfer duty schedule.

Property price Estimated transfer duty* $650,000 Approx. $34,070 $850,000 Approx. $46,070 $1 million Approx. $55,000

These examples are illustrative only and do not constitute financial or tax advice. Transfer duty may vary depending on the property, buyer eligibility and applicable concessions. Readers should refer to the State Revenue Office Victoria for current rates and calculations.

Source: State Revenue Office Victoria – Land transfer duty calculator

You can also use the Victorian SRO calculator or speak with your conveyancer for a more tailored estimate.

Are there stamp duty exemptions for first home buyers in Victoria?

Eligible first home buyers in Victoria may be able to access stamp duty exemptions or concessions depending on the property value and eligibility criteria. Eligible first home buyers may:

pay no stamp duty on properties valued up to $600,000

receive a concessional rate on properties valued between $600,001 and $750,000

Source: State Revenue Office Victoria – First home buyer duty exemption / concession

Eligible buyers buying or building a new home may also be able to access the First Home Owner Grant, a $10,000 payment for newly constructed or never-occupied properties valued up to $750,000.

Before relying on any threshold or concession amount, buyers should confirm the latest rules and eligibility criteria directly with the State Revenue Office Victoria before purchasing.

What other concessions may apply in Victoria?

Victoria also offers several other land transfer duty concessions and exemptions that may apply depending on your circumstances.

These may include:

principal place of residence concessions

pensioner concessions

off-the-plan concessions

temporary off-the-plan concessions for eligible apartments and townhouses

exemptions for certain relationship transfers or deceased estates

Eligibility requirements and concession settings may change over time.

What grants and schemes you could be eligible for? Chat to an Aussie Broker to see how much you could save. Get in touch

What other costs should buyers plan for?

Stamp duty is only one part of the upfront costs involved in buying property.

Other costs may include:

lender fees

conveyancing or legal fees

pest and building inspections

loan establishment costs

registration fees

owners corporation reports

moving costs

For many buyers, these expenses can add up quickly, which is why it can help to understand your borrowing power and buying costs early in the process.

An Aussie Broker can help you understand the upfront costs involved and explore home loan options that may suit your needs.

Can stamp duty be added to a home loan?

In some situations, buyers may be able to borrow enough to help cover stamp duty costs as part of their total loan amount.

Whether this is possible depends on:

the lender

your deposit size

your loan-to-value ratio (LVR)

your overall financial position

Borrowing additional funds may also increase interest costs over the life of the loan.

Planning ahead for stamp duty in Victoria

Before buying property in Victoria, it may help to:

estimate your transfer duty early

check whether you qualify for concessions

factor all upfront buying costs into your savings plan

understand how stamp duty may affect your borrowing power

speak with a broker or conveyancer before making an offer

Because land transfer duty can vary depending on the property type, purchase price and buyer eligibility, understanding these costs early may help you plan your budget more effectively.

It’s also important to check the latest Victorian government guidance before purchasing property, as thresholds, concessions and eligibility settings may change over time.

If you’re preparing to buy a home, an Aussie Broker can help you understand your borrowing power, upfront costs, and home loan options so you can make more informed decisions throughout the buying process.

Disclaimer *Estimated transfer duty figures are indicative only and based on publicly available Victorian land transfer duty rates as at 2026. Actual costs may vary depending on your circumstances, eligibility for concessions, exemptions or surcharges. **Eligibility criteria, thresholds and concession settings may change. Buyers should confirm the latest information directly with the State Revenue Office Victoria before making financial decisions. **Not all lenders are available through all brokers.

^Lender-charged fees will apply. ©2025 Lendi Group Distribution Pty Ltd ABN 27 105 265 861, Australian Credit Licence 246786. Lendi Group Pty Ltd ACN 648 681 654, is the ultimate holding company for the Aussie business. Aussie does not provide financial or investment advice. This material does not take account of your objectives, financial circumstances or needs. Aussie recommends that you seek independent financial, legal and taxation advice before making an investment decision.

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