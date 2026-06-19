Key takeaways
For properties valued up to $525,000, the Northern Territory calculates stamp duty using a formula. Different rates apply to properties above this threshold.
The NT does not offer a general first home buyer stamp duty concession on established homes, but eligible buyers may qualify for other forms of support.
Eligible buyers purchasing a qualifying house-and-land package may pay no stamp duty under the House and Land Package Exemption.
The HomeGrown Territory Grant currently provides up to $50,000 for eligible buyers purchasing a new home.
If you're buying property in the Northern Territory, one of the upfront costs to plan for is stamp duty, administered by the Territory Revenue Office under the Stamp Duty Act 1978.
Stamp duty is a territory government tax charged when property ownership changes hands.
In most cases, the buyer pays the duty, and the amount depends on the property's dutiable value, generally the purchase price or market value, whichever is higher.
Unlike most Australian states and territories, the Northern Territory generally applies the same duty rates to owner-occupiers, investors and first home buyers purchasing residential property.
Understanding how stamp duty works may help you budget more confidently before you buy.
Current Northern Territory stamp duty rates (2025–26)
The Northern Territory calculates stamp duty differently depending on the property's dutiable value.
Because the calculation method differs from many other states and territories, buyers may wish to use the official NT conveyance calculator to estimate their stamp duty costs.
How much is stamp duty in the Northern Territory?
The amount you pay depends on the property's dutiable value.
Because of the formula-based approach below $525,000 and the flat-rate approach above that threshold, buyers may wish to use the official NT conveyance calculator to obtain a more accurate estimate.
Here are some indicative examples based on the current rate schedule.
Property price
Estimated stamp duty*
$400,000
Approx. $16,514
$500,000
Approx. $23,929
$700,000
Approx. $34,650
Note: At the $525,000 threshold, the switch from the formula-based calculation to the flat-rate calculation can result in a noticeable increase in duty.
*These examples are illustrative only and do not constitute financial or tax advice. Stamp duty may vary depending on the property, buyer eligibility and applicable exemptions. Readers should refer to the Territory Revenue Office for current rates and calculations.
You can also use the NT conveyance calculator or speak with your conveyancer for a more tailored estimate.
When do you pay stamp duty in the Northern Territory?
In the Northern Territory, stamp duty is generally payable within 60 days of the contract becoming unconditional or settlement, whichever occurs first.
Your conveyancer or solicitor will usually calculate and arrange payment to the Territory Revenue Office as part of the settlement process.
House and Land Package Exemption
The House and Land Package Exemption provides a complete stamp duty exemption for eligible buyers purchasing a qualifying new detached home as a house-and-land package.
Key features include:
available to eligible buyers purchasing a qualifying house-and-land package
no property value cap applies
the property must generally be occupied as a principal place of residence
contracts must satisfy current Territory Revenue Office requirements
applies to qualifying new detached homes only
Before relying on this exemption, buyers should confirm the latest eligibility requirements directly with the Territory Revenue Office.
HomeGrown Territory Grant
While the Northern Territory does not offer a broad stamp duty concession for first home buyers purchasing established homes, it currently offers one of Australia's largest home buyer grant programs.
The HomeGrown Territory Grant provides support for eligible buyers purchasing or building a new home.
Property type
Grant amount
Contract deadline
New home (never occupied)
$50,000
Contracts signed between 1 October 2024 and 30 September 2027.
Established home
$10,000
Contracts before 30 September 2025*
*The $10,000 grant for established homes concluded on 30 September 2025. The $50,000 HomeGrown Territory Grant for eligible new homes currently applies to contracts signed up to 30 September 2027.
The grants are not means-tested. Buyers must generally occupy the property as their principal place of residence within the required timeframe and satisfy the current eligibility requirements.
For eligible buyers purchasing a qualifying new house-and-land package, it may be possible to combine the House and Land Package Exemption with the HomeGrown Territory Grant.
Before relying on any grant amount or eligibility criteria, buyers should confirm the latest information directly with the Territory Revenue Office.
Senior, Pensioner and Carer Concession
Eligible senior citizens, pensioners and carers who are not first home owners may be eligible for the Senior, Pensioner and Carer Concession.
The concession may apply to homes valued up to $750,000 or land valued up to $385,000, subject to current eligibility requirements.
Source: NT Government – Home owner assistance
Buyers should confirm the latest eligibility requirements directly with the Territory Revenue Office before purchasing.
Foreign purchaser surcharge
The Northern Territory does not currently impose a foreign purchaser surcharge on stamp duty. This differs from most Australian states and territories, where foreign purchasers may be liable for additional stamp duty surcharges.
Foreign purchasers should nevertheless check the latest Territory Revenue Office guidance before purchasing property.
What other costs should buyers plan for?
Stamp duty is only one part of the upfront costs involved in buying property.
Other costs may include:
lender fees
conveyancing or legal fees
pest and building inspections
loan establishment costs
land title registration fees
moving costs
For many buyers, these expenses can add up quickly, which is why it can help to understand your borrowing power and buying costs early in the process.
An Aussie Broker can help you understand the upfront costs involved and explore home loan options that may suit your needs.
Can stamp duty be added to a home loan?
In some situations, buyers may be able to borrow enough to help cover stamp duty costs as part of their total loan amount.
Whether this is possible depends on:
the lender
your deposit size
your overall financial position
Borrowing additional funds may also increase interest costs over the life of the loan.
Planning ahead for stamp duty costs
Before buying property in the Northern Territory, it may help to:
estimate your stamp duty early using the official NT conveyance calculator
check whether you qualify for the House and Land Package Exemption
check your eligibility for the HomeGrown Territory Grant
factor all upfront buying costs into your savings plan
understand how stamp duty may affect your borrowing power
speak with a broker or conveyancer before making an offer
Because stamp duty rules, grant amounts and exemption schemes can change over time, it's important to check the latest government guidance before purchasing property.
If you're preparing to buy a home, an Aussie Broker can help you understand your borrowing power, upfront costs, and home loan options so you can make more informed decisions throughout the buying process.