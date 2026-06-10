Am I overpaying on my home loan? How to tell

Key takeaways:

Overpaying does not always mean your rate is high. It means you may be paying more than similar borrowers could access.

A fixed-rate ending, an unchanged repayment, or built-up equity can all be reasons to check your loan.

A small rate gap can add up over time , especially on a large loan balance.

Rate Radar can help monitor your rate and flag when it may no longer be competitive.

An Aussie Broker can help you compare whether negotiating or refinancing may suit your circumstances.

Your home loan rate may no longer be competitive, but it is not always obvious.

Repayments can increase gradually. Advertised rates for new borrowers may look lower than yours. A fixed rate may roll onto a variable rate that no longer suits your loan, equity position or repayment type.

Many borrowers set their home loan rate at settlement and do not review it for years. During that time, rates, lender policies and your financial position can change. The rate you started with may not reflect what similar borrowers could access today.

Your lender may not proactively tell you when a lower rate becomes available, particularly if it is offered only to new customers. That means a rate such as 6.1% does not tell the full story on its own. Whether you are overpaying depends on factors such as your loan size, equity, repayment type, credit profile and the options available across the market.

This guide explains how to check whether your home loan rate may be too high, what overpaying can mean in practice, and how you can compare your rate against current market options.

Wondering if your loan is still competitive? Rate Radar helps take the guesswork out of it. Download the Aussie app

What does 'overpaying' on a home loan actually mean?

Overpaying on your home loan does not simply mean your interest rate looks high. It means your current rate may be higher than what similar borrowers could access, based on your loan profile, lender criteria and the options available in the market.

That distinction matters. A home loan rate is not competitive on its own. It needs to be assessed against details such as:

Your loan-to-value ratio (LVR), or how much equity you hold

Your loan size

Whether you are an owner-occupier or investor

Whether you are making principal-and-interest or interest-only repayments

Your repayment history and broader borrowing position

For example, two borrowers could both be paying 6.20% p.a. One may have 40% equity and a $700,000 owner-occupier loan. Depending on lender criteria and current market options, they may be able to access a lower rate.

Another borrower may have a higher LVR, less equity and a different risk profile. For them, 6.20% p.a. may be a more competitive rate.

Same rate. Different outcome.

That is why a basic rate comparison table only tells part of the story. Headline rates can be useful, but they do not show what you may qualify for once your loan details, equity and repayment type are assessed. To understand whether you may be overpaying, compare your current home loan rate with rates available to borrowers like you today.

A proper rate check gives you a clearer benchmark, so you are not relying on guesswork.

Disclaimer Example rates are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent any specific product or offer. Your rate options will depend on your circumstances, lender criteria, fees, loan features and approval.

What are the signs you might be overpaying?

You do not need to be a home loan expert to know when your rate is worth checking. If any of the signs below apply, it may be time to compare your current home loan rate with the market rate.

You have not reviewed your rate in over 12 months. A rate that was competitive when you settled may not reflect current lender offers or your financial position today.

Your fixed rate has recently expired. When a fixed-rate period ends, your loan may roll onto a variable rate that is not the lender's most competitive option.

Your lender has not passed on rate reductions in full. Lenders do not always move in line with the RBA cash rate. If market rates have changed but your repayments have not, your loan may be worth reviewing.

You have built equity since taking out the loan. If your property value has increased or you have paid down your loan, your LVR may be lower. Depending on lender criteria, this could affect the rates available to you.

You have never negotiated with your lender. Some lenders may offer more competitive rates when customers ask, but may not apply them automatically. A rate check can help show whether your current lender is still competitive.

These signs do not automatically mean you are overpaying. They mean there may be a reason to check. The clearest next step is to compare your current home loan rate with rates available to borrowers with a similar loan profile.

That gives you a more useful benchmark than advertised rates alone and can help you decide whether to stay, negotiate or explore refinancing.

What's the real cost of not reviewing your home loan?

A small rate difference can make a meaningful difference in a large home loan.

For illustrative purposes only, take a $600,000 variable home loan with principal-and-interest repayments over 30 years.

Interest rate Estimated monthly repayment Difference 6.20% p.a. $3,675 — 5.70% p.a. $3,482 About $192 less per month

Disclaimer Example rates are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent any specific product or offer. Your rate options will depend on your circumstances, lender criteria, fees, loan features and approval.

In this example, a 0.50% p.a. rate difference could reduce repayments by about $192 a month, or around $69,000 over 30 years, before fees, rate changes and other loan costs are considered.

Even a smaller rate gap may be worth checking. The impact depends on your loan balance, interest rate, fees, repayment type and remaining loan term.

The point is not to create concern, but to show why reviewing your home loan matters. If your current rate is no longer competitive, checking sooner may give you more options.

How can you check if you're overpaying?

Once you understand what overpaying means, the next step is to check whether your current rate is still competitive for your loan profile.

A basic rate table can show advertised rates, but it may not show what you could be eligible for. Your options can depend on your loan size, equity, repayment type, borrower type and lender criteria. That is why a personalised rate benchmark is more useful than a headline rate alone.

Rate Radar helps simplify that check by monitoring your home loan rate over time. Many borrowers only review their loan when repayments increase, the RBA cash rate changes or a fixed-rate period ends. Rate Radar helps you take a more proactive approach by monitoring relevant market changes as well as your savings targets and notifies you when your rate may no longer be competitive.

That means you do not need to manually check rates constantly. Once you set it up in the Aussie App, Rate Radar will keep an eye on your home loan for you.

Put your home loan on watch. Rate Radar can be added to the Aussie app in under a minute. IOS app download button Google app download button

What should you do if you're overpaying?

If your rate check suggests you may be overpaying, start with the lowest-effort option before considering a bigger change. You may not need to refinance straight away. In some cases, your current lender may be able to review your rate.

If they cannot offer a more competitive option, it may be worth comparing refinancing options.

What to do Why it matters Negotiate with your current lender Ask for a rate review and provide your current rate, loan balance and any comparable offers. Some lenders may have retention rates for existing customers, but they may not apply them automatically. Compare refinancing options Review whether switching to a new loan could reduce your repayments, improve your loan features or better suit your goals. Refinancing can involve a new application, valuation, credit checks and fees, so the full cost and benefit should be compared before you decide.

Negotiate with your current lender

Start by asking your lender to review your home loan rate. Tell them you have been comparing home loan rates and want to know whether they can offer a more competitive rate.

Before you call, have these details ready:

Your current interest rate

Your loan balance

Your repayment type

Your property value estimate, if available

Any comparable rates or offers you have found

This is often the simplest first step. You are not applying for a new loan or switching lenders. You are asking whether your current lender can do better.

For more practical tips, read Aussie's guide to negotiating your rate.

You might also be interested in: Negotiating a home purchase: How to get a great deal

Compare refinancing options

If your lender will not move, refinancing may be worth exploring.

Refinancing means replacing your current home loan with a new one, either with your existing lender or a different lender. This can involve a new application, property valuation, credit checks and fees. Before you decide, compare:

The new interest rate and comparison rate

Upfront and ongoing fees

Loan features, such as offset or redraw

The remaining loan term

Whether the loan suits your current goals

An Aussie Broker can compare options from a panel of lenders and help you understand whether refinancing may suit your loan, goals and circumstances.

You might also be interested in: 8 reasons to refinance your home loan

Keeping an eye on your home loan rate

You do not need to guess whether your home loan rate is still competitive. Rates change, lender offers change, and your loan profile can change too. A rate that suited you when you settled, or when your fixed term ended, may not still be competitive 12 months later.

That does not mean you need to refinance every time the market moves. It means you should know where your rate sits so that you can make a more informed decision.

Regular home loan reviews can help, but they are easy to put off. Rate Radar helps by monitoring your rate over time and flagging when it may no longer be competitive.

Set it up once in the Aussie app and let Rate Radar keep watch.

If there are rates worth a closer look, an Aussie Broker can help you compare your options and understand whether negotiating or refinancing may suit your circumstances and long term goals.